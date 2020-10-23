ONEONTA – St. Vincent’s Blount hospital, St. Vincent’s Primary Care Oneonta and East Alabama Area Health Education Centers (AHEC), are hosting a free COVID-19 hot spot testing clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Vincent’s Blount.
A variety of organizations and agencies are partnering to offer this free testing opportunity. The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is providing the test kits and the lab work for the tests through an allocation from the CARES act.
This event is being held in memory and honor of Dr. Tuomah Sahawneh, a long-time physician in Blount County, who died of COVID in August. His dedication and courage to care for patients will long be remembered.
Partners include the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama Department of Public Health, Oneonta Fire Department, Oneonta Police Department, and Civil Air Patrol.
One hundred fifty tests have been allocated for this drive-through testing clinic. Those getting tested will stay in their vehicles to ensure that the testing is as efficient and safe as possible. The Civil Air Patrol will fly the test swabs to UAB, who will perform the necessary lab work.
Those getting tested for COVID-19 will be contacted with their test results within 48 hours. Tests will be administered on a first come - first served basis, and testing kits are limited. The tests are being provided free, and no insurance information will be collected. For more information, the public may dial the Info Line at 256-613-4919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.