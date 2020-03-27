Most of us have known for a long time how fragile life can be, not only for individuals, but for our community, the nation, the nations of the World and the planet itself. Natural disasters like hurricanes, fires and floods have shut down economies, and destroyed lives and property around the world. Wars and terrorism have done the same in parts of our world. Many of us are also concerned about climate change and its effect on the global food supply and the continued and sufficient supply of clean water. We think about these events and possibilities and pray for those affected and for the wisdom to help each other recover from these disasters, make necessary changes to our life style and for the grace to love one another so that wars may cease.
But, I have to admit that I naively never considered that a virus originating on a continent thousands of miles away would infect and kill people around the world, stretch our health care system and food supply chain to the breaking points, shut down the global economy putting people out of work around the world, cause financial markets to tumble and increase the political divisions within our own country.
Having said all this, I want to look at Jesus’ temptations in the wilderness as a window through which we may find the strength to weather the crisis, remember what is important to us and all the peoples of the earth, all of God’s children, and find the silver lining behind this very, very dark cloud.
The story begins in Luke 3:21-22 when Jesus is baptized by John and the Holy Spirit descends upon him and a voice from heaven declares, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.” Jesus is then “lead by the Spirit in the wilderness where he is tempted by the devil.” I believe Jesus’ time in the wilderness was used by the Holy Spirit to allow Jesus to focus, meditate and pray about why God had sent him into the world, what was important in life, what his mission was to be and whether he would accept it (remember he was fully human as well as fully God). The three temptations were his “final exam” before “graduation” and beginning his new job, his mission and ministry.
The story continues in Luke 4:1-13 with these temptations: turn the stones to bread; receive the glory and authority and the possession of all kingdoms simply by worshiping the world the flesh and the devil; jump from the pinnacle of the temple, proving God’s power in him: temptations to possessions, power and praise. These are not unlike the temptations we face as we search, struggle and strive to find what is important in our lives. We too are tempted by “the world, the flesh and the devil.”
I see in this time of Pandemic, a wilderness, not unlike the wilderness Jesus found himself in. I see a physical wilderness and a spiritual wilderness. I see anxiety and fear, disappointment, frustration and physical loss including loss of life. I see the loss of jobs, incomes, loss of investment value for some and worries of not being able to pay the mortgage or rent or feed one’s family for others. I also see partisan politics and anger toward those who have more than we do and fear of those who have less. I believe we are all asking the questions: will we make it through this? How long will it last? How long will it take to recover? What will the world be like when this is over?
Let’s begin as Jesus did, by reflecting, mediating, praying and asking ourselves: what is important to me now? Are possessions, power, praise my focus and goal, or are family, friends, Creator and community more important. As the Caterpillar Tractor Company advertised years ago, “There are no simple solutions, just difficult decisions.” This was true for Jesus and it is true for us as well. We all, obviously, need a place to live and food to eat and a decent job to pay for this things. We also need a health care system that is prepared, provisioned and well supplied to care for all of us. Like Jesus we also need a vision of who God created us to be, how God created us to live, and a vision of the interconnectedness of the World. As we said in the 1960’s, “we are all passengers on Space Ship Earth.” Yes there is the International Space Station, but for most of the Seven Billion of us there is no place else to go.
Since we are bound together, whether we wish to be are not, perhaps this Crisis will give us that wilderness experience that will help us learn to “love our neighbor as ourselves,” even those neighbors with whom we disagree about history and politics, economic systems or anything else under the sun. Can we use this time to help those in need, to maintain connections with family, friends, our communities, even if we have to do it for awhile by phone, or Skype or Zoom or standing six feet apart at the Grocery Store. Can we use this time to see the world as a community, a very small community in which one can travel from the United States to Europe to Asia in a matter of hours? Can we use this time as an opportunity to learn that those with whom we disagree about global politics love their country and the world just as much as we do?
I leave you with a poem by Wendell Berry shared on Facebook this morning by my friend Lisa Hodgens.
The Peace of Wild Things
When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me the day-blind stars
waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.
May we all be free and may we all be connected. “May the peace of God that passes all understanding be with you now and forever. Amen.
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
