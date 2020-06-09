This is an opinion piece.
If COVID-19 could vote, which party would it join? Can a virus ever really be partisan? If the reaction of some doctors and public officials to the recent explosion of mass protests is any indication, then it’s safe to say old Rona’s leaning blue.
When protesters gathered at the state capital in Michigan on April 30 to express their displeasure with the strict quarantine, they were criticized for exposing themselves and others to the coronavirus.
Fair enough.
While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had overreached, the virus was still a very real and very dangerous threat as well. So we were told.
A little over a month later, not only would Black Lives Matter protesters not be criticized, they would be endorsed by more than 1,200 physicians and healthcare workers, who along with some prosecutors have revealed themselves to be more concerned with spreading Democrat ideology than they are with stopping the virus.
In an open letter “advocating for an anti-racist public health response” to protests “against systemic injustice occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the signees, apparently without a sense of irony or personal conscious, explicitly condemned the April 30 protests but supported the recent mass gatherings and riots.
“We are witnessing continuing demonstrations in response to ongoing, pervasive and lethal institutional racism,” the letter read. “A public health response to these demonstrations is also warranted, but this message must be wholly different from the response to white protesters resisting stay-home orders. Infectious disease and public health narratives adjacent to demonstrations against racism must be consciously anti-racist, and infectious disease experts must be clear and consistent in prioritizing an anti-racist message.”
The letter went on to condemn “white supremacy” as a “lethal public health issue” as bad, if not worse than COVID-19. It admonished mayors not to disband protests “under the guise of maintaining public health for COVID-19 restrictions” and also not to arrest protesters breaking restrictions since a jail cell is one of the highest-risk areas for transmission of the virus.
City attorneys in Los Angeles and New York have already stated they would not be prosecuting protest arrests, the same ones who mere weeks earlier would slap the cuffs on anyone violating quarantine law.
The question now is, while churchgoers have been harassed by police for gathering in their cars for drive-thru services, while parents have been arrested in front of their children for playing in the park, while you were told to stay inside and wear a mask or else, have these officials and physicians the whole time been playing a political and ideological game? Or would they now rather risk the lives of protesters, like pawns, to further a cause in spite of COVID-19 dangers?
Since the Civil Rights Act abolished Jim Crow laws in 1964, all Americans have enjoyed equal treatment under the law. Individual cases of judicial prejudice since then have largely been called out as such. But if these doctors and prosecutors have their way, then equal treatment will go only as far as you are in line with the prevailing ideology.
The right to protest is not in question, and we’ve seen here locally how successful a peaceful march can be — many in Albertville were also careful to wear masks during the protest — but the implications of the sudden reversal of basic principles by those elsewhere using racial issues to further their own agenda is an existential threat to freedom and the American way of life.
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
