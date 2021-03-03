The Crossville bats were held silent on Tuesday afternoon, collecting just three hits in a 12-0 loss to host Ider.
The two teams were each scoreless through two innings, but Ider then pushed across six runs in back-to-back innings to earn the five inning win.
Ty Bouldin, Quentin Chapman, and Hunter Haston each had a single for Crossville.
The Lions were plagued by seven errors in the loss, leading to eight unearned runs for Ider.
Peyton Hood led the way for the Hornets, collecting two hits, including a double, and driving in three runs. Hood also tossed 4.1 innings on the mound, giving up one hit while striking out five.
