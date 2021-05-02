The Sardis Lions saw their season come to an end Saturday afternoon, falling behind early, then unable to keep host Hayden off the board late during a rally attempt, dropping a 12-6 decision.
The Lions end their season with a mark of 18-13-1, while Hayden advances to the quarterfinal round to take on Madison Academy.
Hayden opened the scoring with a single run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly, then opened the game up with five in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-0, with the big blow being a two-run triple.
But the Lions did not go quietly, putting up three runs on a single, a walk and a hit by pitch in the top of the fifth to saw the lead in half, 6-3. Hayden was able to answer with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to stretch the lead back to 8-3.
But again, the Lions mounted a rally, scoring three more times in the top of the sixth to climb within two at 8-6, with Ty Glass, Brody Samples, and Carson Gillilan driving in runs, but the Lions left the bases loaded on a strikeout following Gillilan's RBI walk.
Once again, Hayden responded, this time with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to stretch the game to its final margin.
Samples. Blaze Gerhart, and Landon Carrol each had a pair of hits, while Gillilan and Ty Glass each drove in a pair in defeat.
