A new bundle of joy leapt into the lives of a local couple at Marshall Medical Center South last weekend.
This sweet baby girl is making headlines at a very young age because she has the unique opportunity to claim the title of “leapling,” or a baby born on leap day.
Parents Whitney and John Tyler Clark had the great joy of welcoming their precious Leap Day baby Jeorgie Ann Clark on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3:38 p.m., weighing a healthy 6 pounds and 3 ounces, with Dr. Andreana Johnson attending.
“My friends and family kept joking that she was going to be born on Leap Day, but we never thought it would happen because her due date was not until March 12 — so we were shocked,” said Whitney.
Marshall Medical Centers South location buzzed with news about this extra special delivery.
“As an OB/GYN, you are always excited to get to share in a family’s joy when welcoming a new life into the world but days like this one make it that much more special” Johnson said.
Both Johnson and the Clarks’ family obstetrician, Dr. Summers Taylor III, were excited and surprised by the rare and exciting circumstances regarding Jeorgie’s birth.
“People with leap year birthdays are special compared to their friends born in the same year, the older they get the younger they are,” Taylor joked.
Jeorgie will get plenty of attention from not only her parents but also from big sister, Brylee.
“She is so excited to have a little sister, but she was really hoping the baby would be born on a weekday so she could skip a day of school” John laughed.
Marshall Medical Center South representatives stated that they were honored to be able to share in this special birth and welcoming this precious new life.
The odds of being born on Leap Day are 1 in 1,461.
