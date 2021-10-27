BIRMINGHAM -- The Fyffe and Geraldine volleyball teams put up a fight on the opening day of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament, but ultimately the defending champions from Trinity Presbyterian proved to be too much, eliminating both the Sand Mountain teams in consecutive matches.
Fyffe opened the tournament squaring off with Houston Academy, and made quick work of the Raiders in the opening round.
The Red Devils rolled to a straight-set victory over Houston Academy, winning 25-21, 25-19, 25-9 in the quarterfinal match. Libby White handed out 25 assists for the Red Devils, coached by Avery Collins, while Bella Pettis added seven kills and seven digs. Riley Jones contributed six kills and three digs and Chloe Hatch had five kills.
Houston Academy (24-21), coached by Vanessa Howell, got 10 kills, two blocks and two digs from Mary Suzan Aman, and Abby Caldwell added 23 assists, nine digs and two kills. Carryne Chancey had 14 digs and six kills, and Rachel Watson delivered seven kills. Marley Conner had 13 digs.
That victory put the Red Devils, who were eliminated in the opening round in 2020, into the semifinals to take on Trinity, who took down Geraldine in the other opening-round match.
In that semifinal match, the top-ranked Wildcats, who have just seven losses on the season, proved too strong, toppling the Devils and ending their season in straight-sets, while Trinity moved into the championship round with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 victory.
For the year, Fyffe finished 31-16 in their first season under Collins, and posted a number of team accolades this season, including capturing the regular season championship for Area 14, as well as runner-up finishes in the Area Tournament, and last week's Super Regional in Huntsville.
The Devils will graduate five players off the team, but will return six juniors and a pair of sophomore who will now have back-to-back years of State experience under their belt.
Geraldine also saw its season end against Trinity, but made the Raiders work, with two of the three sets going down to the wire before the Wlidcats took a sweep that was not indicative of how close the match was.
The Wildcats posted a 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 victory over Geraldine, in which the Bulldogs were within a single point in both the first and third sets, but were unable to take down the defending champions.
Addison Cherry led the Wildcats (45-7), coached by Sarah Dubberly, with 35 assists, nine digs, two kills and two blocks, and Reese Patterson added 10 kills. Isabel Hill added 14 digs, Ella Grace Lowe had 12 digs and two aces, and Emma Kate Smith added nine kills.
For Geraldine (45-18), coached by Renee Bearden, Lilly Rowell had 15 kills, six digs and four blocks, and Brooklyn Hall added 10 kills and eight blocks. Jaden Dismuke contributed 25 digs, and Emma Baker had 20 assists.
The loss brings an end to one of the most decorated senior groups in Geraldine volleyball history, with six seniors set to graduate off the team, a group that twice made it to State, including a runner-up finish in 2019.
During the year, the team saw a number of individual milestones hit as well, with defensive specialist Jaden Dismuke hitting 1,000 career digs, and junior setter Zoey Faulkner eclipsed the 1,000 career assists barrier.
The Bulldogs will again be a tough team moving forward, and are set to return a trio of players who will be seniors headlined by Faulkner, as well promising young attackers in Brooklyn Hall and Kentlei Rogers, who will be a junior and sophomore.
