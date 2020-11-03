CLASS 5A
Boaz Pirates at Leeds Green Wave
• When: Friday, 7 p.m., Homer Smiles Field
• Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the Pirates and Green Wave.
• Coaches: Jeremy Sullivan, Boaz; Jerry Hood, Leeds
• 2020 records: Boaz, 5-5 overall, 4-2 Region 7; Leeds, 8-2 overall, 6-1 Region 6
• Last week: Arab 27, Boaz 8; Leeds was open
The Pirates will be looking for their first postseason win since beating Athens 34-13 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs in 2008.
Sullivan has guided Boaz to three consecutive state playoff berths. The Pirates finished third in Region 7.
Hood turned around the Green Wave in his second season, as the program went from a 2-8 record in 2019 to 8-2 in 2020. He coached at Clay-Chalkville from 2009-16, winning a 6A state championship in 2014.
Offensive leaders for the Green Wave include quarterback Jarod Latta and running backs Jeremiah Hunter and Rametrius Yelverton.
Boaz senior running back Kadin Bennefield has rushed for 1,084 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Junior quarterback Carter Lambert is 76-of-138 passing for 983 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed the Arab game with an injury.
Keaton Kennedy tops the Pirates with 19 receptions for 228 yards and three scores. Jaquez Kelly has 15 catches for 179 yards.
The Boaz- Leeds winner tackles the Russellville-Fairfield winner in the second round.
Hayden Wildcats at No. 5 Guntersville Wildcats
• When: Friday, 7 p.m., Phil Isom Field at Chorba-Lee Stadium
• Last meeting: Guntersville 26, Hayden 10, second round of 2015 state playoffs
• Series: Guntersville leads 1-0
• Coaches: Keith Register, Hayden; Lance Reese, Guntersville
• 2020 records: Hayden, 6-4 overall, 4-3 in Region 6; Guntersville, 9-0 overall, 6-0 Region 7
• Last week: Hayden 47, Moody 28; Guntersville 54, Albertville 0
Following one of the best regular seasons in program history, Region 7 champion Guntersville opens the postseason against Hayden, which finished fourth in Region 6.
Guntersville has outscored its opponents 459-80. The Wildcats scored 64, 56, 59 and 54 points in their last four wins of the regular season.
Sophomore quarterback Cole McCarty has completed 76.4 percent of his passes for 2,106 yards, 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Junior running back Logan Pate has rushed for 1,386 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
Senior receiver Jack Harris is the first Wildcat to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards. Harris has 43 catches for 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Cooper Davidson tops GHS with 46 receptions. He’s totaled 487 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Senior linebacker Jerrell Williamson leads the Wildcats with 77.5 tackles, followed by junior linebacker Ben Biddle with 51. Junior defensive lineman Miller Kutner has 41.5 stops while senior linebacker Jordan Griffin has 33.5.
The Wildcats have intercepted 17 passes, paced by Brandon Fussell and Davidson with four each.
The Guntersville-Hayden winner meets the Pleasant Grove-Jemison winner in the second round.
OAKMAN WILDCATS AT NO. 1 FYFFE RED DEVILS
• When: Friday, 7 p.m., Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field
• Last meeting: Oakman 32, Fyffe 13, first round of 1995 state playoffs
• Series: Oakman leads 1-0
• Coaches: Ryan Hall, Oakman; Paul Benefield, Fyffe
• 2020 records: Oakman, 7-3 overall, 5-2 in Region 6; Fyffe, 10-0 overall, 6-0 Region 7
• Last week: Oakman 12, Cordova 0; Fyffe 1, Scottsboro 0, by forfeit
Fyffe, which won back-to-back 2A state championships in 2018 and 2019, is making its first postseason appearance as a 3A program.
The Red Devils have won 40 consecutive games. They haven’t lost since falling at Sulligent in the 2A quarterfinals in 2017.
Fyffe is riding a 46-game winning streak at Paul Benefield Stadium. Benefield, the program’s legendary head coach, enters the playoffs with 307 career victories.
The Red Devils are averaging 47.5 points per game while allowing only 5.0. Fyffe’s defense has recorded five shutouts.
Opponents are converting only 18.4 percent of their third-down plays against the Red Devils.
Fyffe has outrushed its opponents 3,068-925. Ike Rowell tops the Red Devils with 713 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kyle Dukes has gained 658 yards and scored 10 TDs, and Brodie Hicks has 474 yards and 12 scores.
Rowell has completed 9-of-12 passes for 264 yards and five TDs. Hunter Gillilan is 3-of-5 passing for 66 yards and two scores.
Malichi Mize has six receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Brody Dalton’s five catches have covered 131 yards, with four of them going for TDs.
Ty Bell (26 solos, 43 assists), Hicks (28 solos, 18 assists) and Dukes (26 solos, 19 assists) are Fyffe’s leading tacklers.
The Fyffe-Oakman winner battles the Walter Wellborn-Phil Campbell winner in round two.
GERALDINE BULLDOGS AT
J.B. PENNINGTON TIGERS
• When: Friday, 7 p.m., W.R. Sutton Memorial Stadium, Blountsville
• Last meeting: Geraldine 77, J.B. Pennington 43, 2013 regular season
• Series: Geraldine leads 2-0
• Coaches: Brad Waldrop, Geraldine; Todd Cassity, J.B. Pennington
• 2020 records: Geraldine, 6-4 overall, 4-2 in Region 7; J.B. Pennington, 7-3 overall, 5-2 in Region 6
• Last week: Crossville 21, Geraldine 12; J.B. Pennington 22, Locust Fork 19
Geraldine is making its school-record 14th consecutive state playoff appearance. The streak started in 2007 under then-head coach Tim Arnold, who now serves as an assistant coach for current head coach Brad Waldrop.
Last season, Waldrop guided the Bulldogs to their second-ever berth in the state quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champion Piedmont.
Geraldine has never won a first-round game on the road in its playoff history.
The Bulldogs-J.B. Pennington winner clashes with the Saks-East Lawrence winner in the second round.
