Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie stands by the jail’s COVID-19 record and knows officials are following all testing and care regulations despite calls by a local nurse practitioner for more testing and treatment for inmates.
Nurse practitioner Robin Scott, of Southern Health Partners, quit her position with the jail Aug. 20 due to an ongoing disagreement with Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims over COVID safety policies. She had requested additional medical personnel and a dedicated triage clinic at the jail and raised concerns over testing procedures. She pointed to the death of a Blount County inmate who was being held in the Marshall County jail as a catalyst for her actions.
Jeffery Harris, 43, died last week. He had been transferred to Marshall Medical Center South earlier this month from the Marshall County Jail after getting sick.
Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Harris pleaded guilty to sex abuse last year and was awaiting transfer to a state prison to begin serving a 15-year sentence.
As he was an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate, Moon had no information as to whether Harris had been vaccinated against COVID.
Guthrie said Harris had been medically assessed and placed into a 72-hour quarantine upon arrival at the jail. At the end of his quarantine period, he was moved into a cell block upstairs.
He was treated for low blood pressure, his medication adjusted and later treated for low oxygen levels, all without COVID symptoms, Guthrie said.
Scott was summoned to examine him for low oxygen levels and she made the determination to transfer him to MMCS.
“He needed more care than we could provide,” Guthrie said.
Blount County Sheriff’s officials were notified of the transfer and provided security for him at the hospital.
The Reporter reached out Scott for comment multiple times, but calls were not returned by time of publications.
Guthrie said Scott’s sudden departure from the jail caused officials to scramble to find a new healthcare provider.
“She walked out on us,” Guthrie said. “We got a new provider in place before the weekend that is much more level-headed.
“We have good healthcare providers now and they recommend we do screenings this way and we are following their instructions that they provide to us and no one else.”
Booking protocol
Guthrie and a medical professional from the jail addressed Scott’s claims Thursday afternoon. The medical professional was barred from being identified by Southern Healthcare policy.
The healthcare professional said any inmate taken to the jail – either arrested off the street or transferred from another facility – is held in the Sally Port, and a nurse is summoned to the area to conduct a COVID screen. The nurse and inmate remain outside the jail. The nurse then asks questions related to pre-existing medical conditions, medication and current medical issues. The inmate is issued a mask and personal protective equipment, and their temperature is taken. A COVID quick-test is administered, the results are shown to the inmate and documented. Once completed, the inmate is taken inside the jail and undergoes 72-hours of quarantine in the D-Block.
“That is done no matter what,” said medical personnel at the jail. “Even if they have a vaccine card, they will be put in quarantine and screened.”
Inmates are screened two times a day and monitored for any symptoms. If showing symptoms of COVID, a send-off test will be administered at the order of a health care provider at the jail.
When booking procedure is complete, a booking pack is sent to the medical department. Inmates are screened again within 24 hours and given a complete physical within 10 days. The physical will include information about health conditions, medication, name of physician who treated the patient previously and more. Access to the health kiosk is set up allowing inmates to request to be seen for ailments by a nurse or another health care provider if warranted.
Inmates are not the only ones monitored for COVID.
Guthrie said each employee is screened and has their temperature taken as they clock in for each shift.
“If they have a fever, any symptoms or been in close contact with a positive COVID patient, they are sent home to be tested through their medical provider,” he said.
Good results
Guthrie said testing every inmate at the jail is not called for. Instead, jail and healthcare officials follow guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control, only testing those who exhibit symptoms.
The jail currently houses 237 male inmates with only 172 beds. An additional 37 women are currently housed at the Albertville City Jail due to renovations underway at the county jail.
Those women were tested before transfer to Albertville, Guthrie said, as part of the agreement between the two jails.
Before the most recent uptick in COVID cases, the Marshall County Jail recorded one case in an inmate in March or April, Guthrie said.
“When this broke in 2020, we locked down and shut down,” the medical professional said. “We secured the jail, started doing screenings and temperature checks. We sterilized everything with machines provided by the Emergency Management Agency. We have continued that this whole time.
“Having only one case up until now in our inmate population is quite an accomplishment. We run a jail here. Other jails have not been as fortunate as we have been.”
Guthrie said inmates are only tested when they exhibit symptoms due to the virus not showing signs immediately following potential exposure.
“We test by CDC guidelines,” he said. “We test just like the hospitals do. Our healthcare providers do what is done across the state, at other jails and at other hospitals.”
He gave an example of a pair of residents in the same house. If one exhibits symptoms and goes to the doctor, they will be tested. The other person, if not showing symptoms, will be asked to quarantine at home and return for testing only if they start showing symptoms.
“It makes no sense to test every inmate – even if we had enough test kits today,” he said. “Some may test positive immediately, but others won’t. They may not test positive for another three days or more. You’ll never get an accurate count.”
“We run a jail, not a hospital.”
Guthrie said Scott wanted to see more done to treat inmates, including stockpiling IV supplies and other COVID treatment equipment.
“She got a ‘truck bed full’ of equipment from Marshall Medical Center South,” Guthrie said. “That is true. She stockpiled IV poles, and bags and bags and bags of lactate ringers, anything that basically run IVs.”
The medical personnel at the jail agreed, but said Scott went too far.
“She was in panic mode. She brought that into a jail … a jail is not a facility set up to open up a patient and start administering anything. It’s not sanitary at all. Any time you open up a portal for an IV, you opened a point of entry for bacteria and not just fluids.
“No jail has a triage room like she wanted to put in. We aren’t doctors. We don’t have room for this.
“We don’t want to over hydrate a patient. If that happens, so many other things can happen, such as organ failure in extreme cases. We aren’t set up to handle things like that here.”
Guthrie said the supplies have since been returned to the MMCS pharmacy for storage. The equipment is marked for the Marshall County Jail and can be returned if needed, but Guthrie said ongoing renovations at the jail have left no room for the mounds of equipment.
As of Thursday afternoon, the jail had 18 inmates testing positive for COVID-19. Three of those have been moved to hospitals – one at Huntsville Hospital and two at MMCN. Two are on ventilators and one is in the ICU.
Scott had called for additional nurses be hired to treat inmates. Guthrie said at least one nurse is in the jail seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Often times, there are two nurses available, he said.
“[Marshall County Jail medical staff] is employed through Southern Health,” the medical professional said. “We are allotted payroll hours and staff based on the number of inmates and other factors.
“We are fully staffed except for night shift. We have one nurse that left to take another job. She has continued to work with us [as needed].
“We have advertised for nurses for months and haven’t had any luck. We’ve offered sign on bonuses, everything we could do to get them in for interviews. We’ve had no luck.”
The jail’s healthcare provider said Scott never contacted Southern Health Partners about her concerns.
“She never contacted them about staffing and nursing hours or concerns she had,” the worker said. “There is a health care shortage everywhere. No one had the staff they would like to have right now, not Marshall Medical Centers, not DeKalb County, not Blount County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.