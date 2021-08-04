Sunday, August 1
• The Mashburn Reunion will be held at Little Mountain Marina Resort, 1001 Murphy Hill Road, Langston, AL 35755 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 8
• Union FCM Church on Double Bridges Road in Boaz is hosting a special singing event at 6 p.m. featuring The Pickers.
Saturday, August 14
• The descendants of the late Rev. Daniel Burgess White are hosting their 108th family reunion at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church two miles Northeast of Geraldine at 10 a.m. Call 256-303-0888 for more information.
Saturday, September 4
• The Arab City Park is hosting SugarFest to include music, a 5K run, cornhole, car show, pageant, food, fireworks and more.
Ongoing
• The Douglas Senior Center is now accepting new members ages 60 years or older free of charge. For more information, call 256-840-1440.
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Chris Jones will speak on Sept. 26 and Tommy Scott will speak on Nov. 28. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.