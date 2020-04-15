After the tornado hit parts of Boaz on Sunday, the city set up a “command center” to lead the cleanup effort. The center is located across from the Boaz Farmers Market on Line Avenue in the former water board building.
Anyone wishing to volunteer during the cleanup, donate or be of assistance in any way must go to the command center to check in and out each day. This is for safety measures among other reasons.
For anyone needing assistance who has been impacted by the storm, ￼￼representatives with Red Cross, United Way and others are there to offer aid as well.
A number to reach the command center is currently unavailable, but in the meantime, questions can be directed to Boaz City Hall at 256-593-9537. This post will be updated once a number is made available for the center.
Help is appreciated, but the city urges residents not to get out, drive around and simply observe damage — this hinders the cleanup initiative.
