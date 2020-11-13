Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Anita McBurnett is concerned about the steep increase in COVID-19 cases within the county.
McBurnett says the cases will only spread to a broader portion of residents as some students resume learning virtually, families gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, and others attend ballgames and cookouts.
“We are seeing a lot of community spread,” McBurnett said. “I’ve heard everything from they contracted it at a ballgame, or they were at a family cookout. We are seeing a lot of spread out there within families.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 593 cases were reported in Marshall County in the past 14 days. More than 5,000 cases have been reported in Marshall County since March.
Fifty-three deaths are blamed on COVID-19.
Statewide, 21,979 patients have been hospitalized with nearly 85,500 parents recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Marshall County remains under a “very high risk” category, indicating the number of positive COVID-19 cases are staying the same, or increasing. Blount County is also at a very high risk. DeKalb County is deemed a moderate risk, while Jackson, Madison, Morgan and Etowah counties are at high risk.
Continued vigilance
ADPH recommends residents to practice good hygiene, including covering coughs and sneezes, and not touching your face. Washing hands often and avoiding close contact with people who are sick are also top recommendations.
When in public, maintain a 6-foot distance from others not in your household and use cloth face coverings.
“Our big day was (Wednesday) in terms of numbers of cases,” McBurnett said. “We are getting back up to the numbers we saw in July. As evidenced by what you are seeing in the hospitals, we have a lot of sick people. Not a lot of testing is going on right now other than those going to the doctor’s offices to be tested.”
Kathy Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer for the Marshall Medical Centers, said making sure there are enough resources available for patients is always a concern, particularly right now as the system has 26 patients receiving care in the Intensive Care Units.
“Am I concerned about our hospitals? Yes, I always am,” said Woodruff.
“It’s always a concern in the back of my head, ‘Are we going to have enough staff to take care of the patients? Are we going to have enough beds for the patients?’
“But we take it day by day and do the best we can to make it through.”
Woodruff said the hospital system has 18 ICU beds between the two facilities, and other area hospitals are in the same predicament.
“Our sister hospitals in North Alabama, they are also very busy so we are not always able to transfer our patients out,” Woodruff said.
Thanksgiving concerns
McBurnett said her biggest concern is with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away.
“Unfortunately, it is one of those things that each individual will have to look at, look hard at what their traditions are,” McBurnett said.
“They will need to consider their family makeup. Do they have elderly family members? What about family with existing medical conditions?
“If they are dead set on getting together, I would suggest planning ahead and isolating for seven days before. Don’t go anywhere and don’t come into contact with others.”
Her ultimate advice?
“The right answer is just don’t,” McBurnett said. “Don’t get together for Thanksgiving. Think of those with underlying medical conditions and the elderly.
“Wait till it gets better and there is a vaccine available and more therapies available.”
McBurnett said the spread is a sign of COVID-19 fatigue.
“Everyone got tired of hearing about the need to wear a mask and to social distance and to sanitize,” she said. “Everyone got tired of it and said, ‘I’m over it.’ They lowered their guard, and when they did, you started to see the numbers go up.”
COVID-19 impacts
In the past week, Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson announced the postponement of the regularly scheduled commission meeting Wednesday and the closure of commission offices for the week due to COVID-19 cases.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported as many as 10 cases within its staff. No positive cases have been reported amongst jail inmates, according to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
Students from the Marshall County School System began virtual learning Friday, lasting through Jan. 5 due to a spike in cases.
Marshall County School Superintendent Cindy Wigley was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently working from home.
“Although there may be a lot of children that have been sent home to quarantine, the bigger problem we are seeing is with the staff,” Wigley said. “There are not enough cafeteria workers, maintenance staff, bus drivers and teachers. It’s a broad spectrum of people getting sick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.