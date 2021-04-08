Avery Dickerson was strong on the mound, and the Albertville offense found enough runs early to give the Aggies a boost in a 6-2 win over Huntsville High on Wednesday.
The Aggies opened the game with a pair of runs in first, then added another in the second to take a quick 3-0 lead. Huntsville responded with two in the fourth to cut the lead down to 3-2, but the Aggies answered with two of their own in the bottom of the frame, then added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.
Dickerson tossed all seven innings, scattering three hits and collecting 10 strikeouts to earn the win for the Aggies.
At the plate, Elaiana Collins belted a two-run home run, while Jenna Shedd had a solo homer as part of a 2 for 3 day that included a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Gracyn Spicer and McKenna Ponder each added a pair of hits, while Jordan Needham posted a triple.
The Aggies climb to 14-10 on the season with the win.
Early runs lead Brewer past Guntersville
Visiting Brewer scored all seven of its runs over the first three innings, taking down host Guntersville by a 7-2 final in area play on Wednesday.
The visiting Patriots put up a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, then tallied three times in the third for all of its runs, countering Guntersville, who scratched out solo runs in the first and third innings but were held to five hits as a team.
Brittany Slaten had a strong game for the Wildcats at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a walk and coming around score twice, both times on RBIs to Addi Yarbrough. Ivey Marsh added a double and a walk for the Wlidcats.
Slaten also pitched in relief for the Wildcats, not giving up any hits or walks, and fanning eight over 4.1 innings of work.
The Wildcats drop to 7-10 on the season.
Collinsville shuts down Geraldine, 4-1
Host Collinsville held Geraldine to five hits on Wednesday, earning a 4-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
The game was scoreless through the first two and a half innings before Collinsville plated a pair in the bottom of the third, then single runs in the fourth and fifth. Geraline was only able to push across its lone run in the top of the seventh.
Tinsely Satterfield had a double and the lone RBI for the Bulldogs in the loss, while Katie Walters also doubled and scored the lone run.
In the circle, Lydia West was the tough-luck loser, giving up just six hits, one earned run, and fanning four over her six innings of work.
