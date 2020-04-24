Marshall Medical Centers employees enjoyed a meal provided by several area businesses, and delivered by Local Joe’s this week.
Karen Stanfield, Owner and Catering Sales Manager for Local Joe’s, said nearly $5,000 in donations allowed the restaurant to cook and provide 550 meals to all first and second shift employees April 22.
“I am just in tears. God is so good,” Stanfield said. “We delivered 250 meals for the first shift and more the second shift.”
Meals included plates of barbecue pork and turkey, with baked beans, potato salad, a roll and dessert, she said.
“The restaurant’s chairs may be up on the tables, but the food continues to go out into the community,” Stanfield said.
Donors included Tyson Foods, Howard Bentley, Chris Head/FMGI, Danny Goyne with Aviagen, Microtel, Spurlin & Company/Don Spurlin, Randy Taylor/Farmers Insurance, Suzan Alsobrook/FQHC & A&S properties I, LLC, Brandy Lyles/ Framers Telecommunications Cooperative, Brandy Lyles/Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative, Andrew Toews/PowerQuip, James & Cindy Lesley/Double L Farms, FSGroup, Dr. Al & Nancy Ratcliffe, David with Good Life Magazine, George Liles with Johnson Lumber Company, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre, Jay King Patel/Kings Inn, Hosanna Christian Fellowship, Lauren/Servpro, Ray Riggins/Riggins Auto Unlocking Service and Glynn Grisham and Kayleigh Ross/Jefferson’s of Albertville.
