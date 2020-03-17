In response to Boaz City Schools closing through at least April 6, Neighborhood Bridges Boaz has collaborated community stakeholders to help continue meeting students’ needs by holding a food collection drive among other projects.
Neighborhood Bridges Boaz Area Director Brett Johnson released a statement conveying the nonprofit organization’s plan for the coming weeks. The plan is as follows:
“We will post a need seeking financial assistance to support our efforts to serve students and families during the school closure. Donations can be made via the online link or via check to ‘Neighborhood Bridges Boaz’ delivered to the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce.
“During this temporary period, we invite members of the community to send identified needs to us at boaz@neighborhoodbridges.org. This means we will temporarily expand the scope of our platform to bridge kindness where needed in our community, including students, seniors, the disabled, etc. Because our organization is volunteer led, we request needs be sent via email instead of shared by phone call or word-of-mouth. This also ensures proper documentation.
“We are coordinating a food collection drive beginning now through Monday, March 23. Collection bins are being set-up at Boaz Walmart. Please deliver items to the Boaz Walmart bins or to the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce office. The items will be organized and bagged/boxed for distribution to students/families on Thursday, March 26, via a drive-thru pick up site at Boaz Elementary School. More details will be forthcoming on exact pick-up location and times. The items requested for donation include: boxed cereal, can/cup fruit, pasta/pasta sauce, pop-tarts, canned goods, cereal/granola bars, soup, individual snack bags, loaf of bread, crackers (without peanut butter), rice-a-roni, bottled water, diapers, formula, ramen noodles, etc.”
To learn more, log onto the organization’s website at neighborhoodbridges.org/community/boaz-al or call the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce at 256-593-8154.
