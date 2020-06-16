GUNTERSVILLE — The Guntersville varsity football team returned to campus for workouts June 8 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of on-campus classes and extracurricular activities in mid-March.
In 2019, head coach Lance Reese’s 10th Wildcat team posted an 8-3 record and reached the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“It was good to see everybody,” Reese said. “We tried to stay in touch with them as much as you can through phone calls and texts. We didn’t Zoom because I didn’t feel like it was necessary as far as installation goes, because our base offense and defense are what we’ve been doing.
“There was a lot of excitement when they got back out here. We’ve had very good attendance. I think they know there’s more of a sense of urgency than in the past, because we didn’t have spring training.”
Reese said the Wildcats are preparing for the 2020 season with the expectation it will start on time. Guntersville opens in week zero at East Limestone on Aug. 21.
“Just like everybody else, the time away kind of gets you thinking about everything but football,” he said. “But once we got back and got around the players and coaches, I think everybody’s been reenergized, and it would really be a shame for these guys not to be able to play. We’re anticipating starting week one ready to go.
“It’s certainly been a challenge with all the restrictions, which we know are there for our safety. But from a football standpoint, it’s totally different than anything I’ve ever been a part of. The players are working hard and trying to make the best of the limitations we have.”
The AHSAA furnished Guntersville, and all schools, with mandatory COVID-19 screening guidelines, and the Schools of Guntersville added extra safety precautions for its student-athletes.
Because they missed spring training, the Wildcats are behind schedule from where they would be in their normal June calendar.
“I like to have our basic offense and defense put in in the spring, and then in the summer we really try to hit the special teams hard,” Reese said. “But at this point, we’re more focused on conditioning and just doing the basics, because if you’re not fundamentally sound and in shape, you’re not going to be a good football team. That’s what we’re focused on right now.
“We are starting August practice a week early [July 27], which is something we’ve not done. You want to be physical, but these guys haven’t even gone through spring training.
“I think we’re going to have to ease into the physicality of football. We’ve not even worn a helmet since the [Mortimer Jordan] playoff game [last November]. We’ve got to get those helmets on and accustomed to that. Football is known for physicality, but right now it’s nonexistent.
“In the weight room, we’re not doing anything that requires a spotter, so we’re really not doing extremely heavy weights. It’s different. You’ve got to adapt to what you’ve got.
“Our coaches have worked hard to try to utilize practice the best we can. Once we do see a change where we can put on helmets or we can start going against bags, there’s going to have to be a sense of urgency, because we are so far behind where we have been in the past.”
Right now, Reese and his staff aren’t allowing their linemen to use blocking bags, or dummies, during workouts as a COVID-19 precaution.
The Wildcats return several playmakers from the 2019 squad, among them Jack Harris, Cooper Davidson, Jerrell Williamson, Brandon Fussell, Logan Pate, Mackenley Hampton and Jordan Griffin.
“We’re not starting over,” Reese said. “We lost some good players, but we’ve got some very good players returning. We had success last year, which gives you confidence. I think we’ve got plenty of returning guys to provide the leadership who know what it takes to be successful.
“We’re definitely excited about the younger guys and feel like they’re going to come in and work hard and hopefully step up in those positions available.”
The Wildcats must replace quarterback Zak Burnett, who passed for a school single-season record 2,275 yards in his lone year as the starter after transferring from Huntsville High School.
“Zak came in and did a really good job for us,” Reese said. “Cooper is working there, and Antonio [Spurgeon] was the JV quarterback last year. Logan Pate is our short-yardage guy and he’s played quarterback. We’ve got several options.
“The main thing about playing quarterback is you’ve got to be able to get the ball to the playmakers around you, and Zak did a good job of that and kind of let our receivers have a big year. Pate rushed for over 1,000 yards.
“I felt like the balance we had, really for the first time in a long time, helped our offensive line.”
The Wildcats will compete in 5A, Region 7 against Boaz, Douglas, Crossville, Sardis, Fairview and West Point. Their nonregion games are East Limestone, Arab, Madison County and Albertville.
“Our first two games are on the road against East Limestone and Arab, so it will be a tough task,” Reese said. “Our longest road game is right off the bat.
“We’re excited to be in the new region. Travel is not going to be nearly as far. We’re going to get to play traditional rivals and should have some bigger crowds with Crossville, Douglas, Sardis and people like that. It’s good to see those guys again.
“We were able to keep Arab and Albertville, and Madison County has turned into a rivalry for us. They’re just right up the road.
“East Limestone always has a good team. We feel like our nonregion competition is strong as usual.”
