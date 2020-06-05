The Marshall County Auburn Club presented nine scholarships to Auburn-bound students across the county this spring.
“We want to congratulate them and wish them all the best. War Eagle!,” said Bradley Wisener, the club’s president.
Recipients in the class of 2020 were:
Caden S. Garrett, Douglas High School
Aiden W. Green, DAR
Erika L. Ledbetter, Asbury High School
Madison F. Wisener, Guntersville High School
Meagan A. Mosley, Guntersville
William H. Perry, Snead State Community College
Noah W. Moon, Albertville High School
Marissa T. Garrison, Guntersville High School
Mary Grace Underwood, Arab High School
