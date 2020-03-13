This article was written by a Douglas High School student.
The 2019-2020 year has been an exciting year for the Douglas High School Band.
The Pride of Douglas Marching Band fielded a total of 85 members grades 8-12. This year the marching band’s halftime show was Rock and Roll All Night. The band attended two marching band competitions.
The first of the two was the Sand Mountain Invitational in Boaz, hosted by the Boaz High School band. The Pride of Douglas received Superior ratings in all categories: Drum Major, Band, Color Guard, and Percussion. The band also received Best in Class AAA for drum major, color guard, and band.
The second contest was Where the Mountain Meets the Lakes in Scottsboro. There the band received Best in Class Drum Major and Color Guard. Euphonium solo by Dakota Denson received the high score of the day.
The concert entity of our program had been preparing since January for Music Performance Assessment (MPA). In late February, the band performed at MPA and received a Superior rating from all three judges. The band also had to sight read. In sight reading, the band is given seven minutes to study and prepare without playing their instruments. When the time is up, the band must play the music as accurately as possible.
The Douglas band received a Superior rating from the judge in sight reading as well.
The Douglas band program has seen much growth and success in recent years. Congratulations to the band for their hard work and accomplishments.
