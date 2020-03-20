GERALDINE — The Geraldine varsity baseball team improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Class 3A, Area 15 standings by sweeping a March 12 doubleheader from Sylvania.
Geraldine served as the visiting team on its home diamond. The twinbill was scheduled to be the Rams’ home date, but it was moved to Geraldine because of wet field conditions at Sylvania.
The Bulldogs collected 20 hits in a 19-10 triumph in the opener. They exploded for nine runs in the first inning.
Jake Peppers homered and doubled, Colt Lusher tripled and Miles Benton, Drew Fowler and William Rogers all doubled for the Bulldogs, who saw six players record multiple hits.
Peppers batted 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs. Benton finished 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs.
Jackson Bearden ended the game 3-for-5 with three runs, and Brodie Stone went 3-for-6 with two runs and three RBIs. Lusher batted 2-for-4 with three runs, and Levi Martin closed 2-for-6 with a run and four RBIs.
Drew Fowler was 1-for-4 with one run and two RBIs. Bo Harper contributed a single and two RBIs, and Rogers drove in a run. Anthony Baldwin and Nate Rowell each scored a run.
Fowler started on the mound and posted the win for the Bulldogs. He gave up six hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out three in 3 1/3 innings.
Martin threw the final 3 2/3 innings in relief. He surrendered five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Geraldine won the nightcap 10-0 as Martin and Lusher combined to pitch a one-hitter.
Martin allowed the Rams’ hit and struck out three, and Lusher walked four and struck out three.
Stone batted 2-for-3 with two runs to lead Geraldine’s offense.
Benton was 1-for-1 with a double, one run and two RBIs, and Bearden finished 1-for-1 with two runs and one RBI. Fowler went 1-for-2 with one run and two RBIs, and Martin closed 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Peppers contributed one run and one RBI, and Ty Cofield, Rogers and Lusher all scored a run.
