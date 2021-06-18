Two men shot at Mueller early Tuesday morning continue to recover at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
Facebook posts from the families of Issac Byrd and Casey Sampson indicate both men have undergone surgery and face possible paralysis.
Byrd and Sampson were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday by fellow employee Andreas “Andy” Deon Horton, 34, of DeKalb County. Horton also fatally shot Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton (of no relation to Andreas Horton), both of Boaz.
Andreas Horton was found dead in his Jeep Grand Cherokee in Guntersville at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A variety of weapons were discovered inside his vehicle, which was found parked on Carlisle Avenue in Guntersville near the city’s cemetery.
Mueller’s plant remains closed this week as police continue their investigation into the shooting.
Isaac Byrd
Isaac Byrd’s mother Louise stated Issac, 22, suffered significant injuries to his spinal cord in the shooting. He was shot four times, according to Crossroads Assembly of God Church members.
“The doctor finished surgery for now,” Louise wrote late Tuesday night.
“Isaac will need more surgeries, but he did well. The bullet really messed up his spine. He will return to the room with a breathing tube and will remain very sedated, so he can’t move his head. They are concerned about breathing on his own with this type of injury.
“They are leaving the respirator on and keeping his heavily sedated.
“I am still believing he will breathe on his own!”
Louise said Issac’s second and fifth vertebrae were broken. Four additional vertebrae were fused together, and plates and screws were inserted in his shoulder and spine. Once the spine is stabilized, he will have additional surgeries.
Crossroads Assembly of God Lead Pastor Glenn Randall characterized Byrd as a “very talented person,” as a vocalist, drummer and bass guitar player. He is a member of the church’s Arson Youth Ministry.
“He’s multi-talented. He’s a gift,” Randall said.
“You won’t meet a person that has ever known him more than 10 minutes that will have anything bad to say about him.”
Casey Sampson
Casey Sampson remains on a ventilator but is responsive. He does not have any feeling past his upper chest, according to his sister, Amanda Sampson Arnold.
“As of now, surgery will not help with regaining sensation,” she wrote on Facebook. “They are going to try and wean him off the ventilator when appropriate … hoping he can use his diaphragm muscles to breathe on his own.”
By Friday, Arnold updated posts stating “not much has changed” and Casey may undergo more surgery Monday to fuse vertebrae to help with future stability.
“I don’t expect him to ever regain movement,” she said.
Sampson’s family posted he will need extensive spinal cord rehab and the family plans to push for his transfer to a specialized facility in Atlanta as soon as possible.
Arnold said Sampson is trying to communicate with family and physicians but has a breathing tube for his comfort and safety. He is spelling out words to family members.
She said he asked his mom to call his boss and let him know he may not be back to work for a month of so because he got shot.
“We tried explaining to him again the situation we are currently in and he did spell out ‘paralyzed,’ and we told him yes,” Arnold said.
She offered thanks for all the support the family has received since the shooting.
“From the simple text or Facebook message to gift baskets, the MUB guys mowing Casey and dad’s yards, … phone calls and donations. If only for a moment, they ease the pain. It all means so much.
“Please continue to pray for the Dobbins, both Hortons and Byrd families. Thank you to Mueller for their support through this situation.”
An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs of Sampson's of medical bills. You can donate here.
This story has been updated to include more current details regarding the victims' condition.
