Marshall Christian picked up a pair of wins in differing fashions, and in the process continued their torrent offensive pace.
On Thursday, the host Stallions dominated visiting Valley from start to finish in a 82-26 drubbing, then on Monday rallied from a 19-point deficit to knock off Cornerstone Rainsville, 85-79. The Stallions have topped the 80 point mark in four consecutive games, and improved to 11-2 with the pair of wins.
Against Valley, all 13 players on the Marshall Christian roster scored, led by Evan Dobbins who had a game-high 22 points. Joel Dobbins added 14, while Noah Williams and Eason Gazic each chipped in with 10. Marshall Christian knocked down 10 3-pointers as a team in the win.
Monday's game against Cornerstone took a different turn, with the Stallions struggling from behind the arc, and trailing by as many as 19 in the first half.
According to head coach Phillip James, the Stallions went 4 for 29 on triples for the game, but switched their focus to the post to take advantage of defensive mismatches they had.
Joel Dobbins starred in the come-from-behind win, racking up 38 points, pulling in 13 rebounds, and going a perfect 9 of 9 at the foul line. Williams netted 14 points and dished out seven assists, Jayvyn Harris had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Evan Dobbins chipped in with 12 points.
The Stallions return to the court on Thursday for a road game at Mt. Pleasant Christian in Blountsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.