In response to enhanced public health guidance from federal and state authorities, the Tennessee Valley Authority is closing additional public recreation areas to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The closures began Friday morning, April 3, and will continue indefinitely.
TVA recreation areas at the south side of Guntersville, as well as Chatuge, Cherokee, Fort Loudoun, Normandy, Norris, Tellico and Watts Bar dams and all recreation areas at Raccoon Mountain, will be closed. They join the previously closed recreation areas at Chickamauga and South Holston dams, and the Rockpile area near Muscle Shoals.
Boat ramps within the impacted areas will also be closed, as well as all picnic areas, restrooms, beaches and pavilions. The public is asked not to bypass gates, fences or barricades to access the closed areas. Law enforcement officers will be patrolling closed areas.
TVA river access points located at locations outside the affected recreation areas remain open at this time. Trails on the more than 200,000 acres of undeveloped public land TVA manages also remain open at this time.
TVA will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak and will take additional actions, as necessary, to help protect public health and safety.
For more information about TVA and its 86-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, visit tva.com.
