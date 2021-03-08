Sunday meals will soon include options for cocktails or beer in Boaz.
Boaz City Council members approved an amended ordinance that would allow Sunday alcohol sales within the city limits.
Mayor David Dyar and councilmen Mike Matthews, Johnny Willis and Josh Greer all voted for the ordinance during Monday night's council meeting.
Councilmen David Ellis and Jeff Sims voted against it.
No one spoke for or against the amended ordinance. No one from the public chose to speak. Councilmen held no discussion prior to the vote.
Under the amended ordinance, there are no restrictions as to when alcohol may be sold. The current ordinance bans sales between 2 and 7 a.m. on any given day and from 2 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.
The ordinance now addresses new definitions, such as brewpubs and micro-breweries as these types of establishments did not exist at the time of the last amendments to the ordinance.
City leaders had the option to put the matter on an upcoming ballot for the Boaz citizens to vote on or they had authority to vote on the amendments at a council meeting.
Matthews told The Reporter he supported the ordinance for two reasons.
“It is what is good for the city," he said. “And we have put it to a vote of the people twice in the past. Both times it was voted down. However, less than 20% of the registered voters turned out. Why should we waste $8,000 to $10,000 to hold another election when the majority of the voters won’t come out to vote?”
Matthews said while he personally did not drink aside from an occasional glass of wine, he prayed on the issue and sought the opinions of other Christians in the city.
“I am a Christian and I’m not ashamed of it,” he said.
“This was a struggle for me. I really made this an issue of prayer.
“I talked to small business owners who sell alcohol. They are losing money because people pull up to a convenience store, let’s say, to fill up on gas on a Sunday afternoon. These business owners have seen many of them come in to buy beer or whatever before filling up their gas tanks. When they find out they can’t buy alcohol on Sundays, they will just leave without buying anything, not even the gas. They will just go up the road to somewhere where they can buy what they want.
“These small businesses are already struggling due to the pandemic and Covid-19. Alcohol sales is not the answer but the ones I talked to said Sunday sales would help.”
Ellis and Sims both say they do not support Sunday alcohol sales, and they would “act on behalf of the citizens of Boaz” in voting against the measure.
It was not immediately clear when Sunday sales would begin within Boaz.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Heard complaints from Ricki Rager of Christi Lane regarding children riding motorcycles in a nearby pasture area unsupervised and without helmets. Rager said the noise makes enjoying time outdoors impossible and the riders “go from sunup to sundown.”
Dyar pledged to work with Rager, the property owner, Boaz Police and the city attorney to come to some “common ground that is fair.”
• Heard a presentation from Starr Largin of ThreatAdvice vCISO during a work session prior to the council meeting. The group provides cyber security education and threat assessment services. Cost to hire the company is based on the number of employees with active email accounts, Largin said.
No action was taken on the matter.
