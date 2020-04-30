Physicians with United Doctors Family Medical Center have been hard at work trying to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus by testing as many people as they can at a drive thru clinic in the old Trees n Trends parking lot in Boaz.
Clinic Manager Brooke Ashley said 1,048 people had been tested at the pop-up clinic as of Wednesday, April 29. Of those, 198 tested positive for the virus. She said many of those patients were poultry workers from chicken processing plants like Wayne Farms where the virus has infected a large number of employees.
“We’re seeing a big trend with those areas, but we feel like whoever is in charge there is sending [their workers] here and are trying to get a handle on it,” Ashley said. “They’re doing a really good job getting their employees tested.”
The clinic has been using nasal swab tests, which take 24 hours to show results. However, Nurse Practitioner Cody Jarmon said patients should expect to wait 48 hours from the time they are tested to receive their results. He said the clinic had an adequate supply of tests, enough to cover the 80 to 100 patients they see a day.
“We have plenty of tests to go around as of now,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of people come in to be retested before they’re allowed to go to work, after that two-week quarantine mark.”
Starting Monday, May 4, Ashley said the clinic would be reducing its hours to be open weekdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. She said the clinic would still be able to test the same number of patients while allowing for more time for the staff to do paperwork.
The clinic staff wanted to issue special thanks to members of the community for their help and support, including Cornerstone Baptist Church and other local churches for food and donations; United Doctors Physicians Enrico Gaspar and Alvin Tenchavez “for the love they have for their community, patients, and staff;” the city of Boaz including Mayor David Dyar, Police Chief Josh Gaskin and Kenny Smith with Boaz Street Department.
“We have tried to wrap our arms around our community and keep them safe, and they have wrapped their arms back around us,” Nurse Practitioner Ashley Lackey said. “We love everyone who has helped in any way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.