David Bittinger said he and other family members didn’t have time to be scared when an EF2 tornado struck their home on the corner of Dogwood Drive and Roden Avenue in Boaz on Sunday night.
Bittinger and his sons, Jaquez and Jaquan Kelly, share the brick home with Bittinger’s mother, Maxine, who is a retired counselor from Crossville High School. David teaches at Boaz Middle School, where he also coaches football.
Quez Kelly is a rising junior for the Boaz varsity football team and a two-year starter. Quan Kelly is a rising sophomore and plays basketball for the Pirates.
“We were watching the weather, of course, and getting ready to watch ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’” David Bittinger said. “They said there was nothing in the viewing area and they were going back to their programming, and I was like, ‘OK.’ Not two minutes later than that, we had trees through the roof.
“I was looking outside and saw the big oak tree fall, and I hollered for Mom and Quan to get in the hall. Then I saw the trees going down like dominoes. By the time I got in the hall, it was over.”
It’s the first time Bittinger, a 1979 graduate of Crossville High School, has experienced a tornado hitting his home.
“We really didn’t have time to get scared, because it all happened so fast,” he said. “We didn’t hear any sirens, and the weather dude said it was over. You like to think you can trust him, and the next thing you know, there it is.”
Quez Kelly wasn’t home when the tornado hit.
“I thought we were going to be OK before a limb came through the living room ceiling,” Bittinger said. “My Mom’s room is OK and Quan’s room is OK. Other than that, it’s a total loss, and we’ll probably have to rebuild.
“There’s a good two inches of water on the floor, and we have wood floors. The bedrooms have carpet in them and it’s ruined, and water is seeping down behind the sheet rock.”
Bittinger’s sons have been staying with friends since Sunday night. He and his mother have taken a room at the Boaz EconoLodge.
“They told us we could bring the dogs and they’re giving us a very good rate, which insurance will reimburse us for that,” Bittinger said.
Quez Kelly didn’t see the tornado damage on his street and to his home until Monday, when his father picked him up.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kelly said. “It was crazy.”
Wednesday morning, the family returned home again, trying to salvage some of their belongings.
“My clothes in my room, some are fine, but the ones on the floor are wet and have insulation on them,” Quez Kelly said. “Now, I only have one pair of shoes and one pair of slacks.”
Kelly said the tornado added to what’s been a crazy spring due to the cancellation of on-campus classes and football workouts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“[Boaz head] Coach [Jeremy] Sullivan sent us pictures of workouts we need to do with videos attached to them that tell you how you do them if you don’t know how,” said Kelly, who is looking forward to when he can return to campus and begin training with his teammates again.
Bittinger praised Sullivan and his staff for their efforts in helping clean up their city.
“The football coaches have been all over town helping people,” he said. “Coach [Adam] Keenum had a chainsaw in our front yard today [Monday]. They all got together and split up.”
Bittinger said Sullivan was among the first to call Sunday night and offer aid to his family.
“The staff has done an incredible job keeping up with players,” Bittinger said. “These guys care about their players and players’ families. It’s really impressed me.”
Bittinger said coaches he’s worked with from as far away as Kentucky and Colorado have been calling to check on his family.
