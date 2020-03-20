Dear Editor:
U.S. Highway 431 is a mess, but something that could be done to help is including it under the Anti-Road Rage Act that was passed a while back.
I’m requesting that our Lt. Governor, Will Ainsworth; Sen. Clay Scofield; Rep. Kerry Rich and Rep. Wes Kitchens approach Gov. Kay Ivey and suggest she issue an executive order to include U.S. 431 under the act.
Donald Barnard
Boaz
