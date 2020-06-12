May 25
Calvin White, 35, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Tyrone Randolph, 54, of Leesburg, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance.
Jonathan Keller, 47, of Grant, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
May 26
Thomas Hopkins, 34, of Gadsden, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance.
Christopher Crowell, 21, of Union Grove, was charged with second-degree escape and third-degree escape.
Timothy Raiche, 49, of Arab, was charged with probation violation.
Patrick White, 25, of Horton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus Sorter, 31, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Brian Downer, 36, of Crossville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Brad Smith, 29, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance and failure to appear.
Charles Stewart, 39, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance.
May 27
Kyle Brakefield, 31, of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
Randy Ayers, 37, of Grant, was charged with three counts of conditional release violation.
Kristi Kent, 38, of Albertville, was charged with chemical endangerment.
Bradley Murphy, 45, of Guntersville, was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Steven Stanford, 34, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear and unlawful possession of control substance.
Payton Howard, 26, of Albertville, was charged with return from work release.
Cecelia Black, 34, of Guntersville, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
May 28
Amy Gore, 45, of Grant, was charged with harassment and permitting dogs to run at large.
Brandon Gothard, 31, of Albertville, was charged with permitting livestock to run at large.
John Owens, 32, of Locust Fork, was charged with possession of heroin, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
Gerald Kriby, 50, of Trinity, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Jackson, 34, of Trinity, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice using false ID.
May 29
Adam Bennett, 46, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Milton Hines, 42, of New Hope, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Bonds, 49, of Albertville, was charged with failure to register transfer or termination of residence and establishing a residence within 2,000 feet of school or child care facility.
Jacob Wade, 25, of Dawson, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Robert Selvage, 37, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Roger Hayes, 61, of Arab, was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of article from automobile.
Ryan Madden, 27, of Boaz, was charged with theft of article from automobile.
Dallas Copeland, 30, of Grant, was charged with probation violation and conditional release violation.
May 30
Alysha Gasaway, 23, of Hayden, was charged with two counts of probation violation.
Joshua Pritchett, 34, of Grant, was charged with failure to register as sex offender and two counts of probation violation.
Bobby Pounds, 79, of Arab, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
Amy Sims, 46, of Section, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance with intent distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Bell, 45, of Albertville, was charged with probation violation.
May 31
Kenneth Lemay, 43, of Grant, was arrested and held for US marshal.
Robbie Bowman, 42, of Arab, was charged with criminal littering.
Brian Hambrick, 47, of Odenville, was charged with DUI.
Timothy Holmes, 39, of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jeffrey Nelms, 50, of Guntersville, was charged with probation violation.
June 1
Everett McGowan, 31, of Albertville, was charged with probation violation and two counts of bondsman process.
Shannon Anderson, 42, of Arab, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear/comply.
Christopher Wilkins, 23, of Scottsboro, was charged with third-degree assault.
June 2
Jibrail Oliver, 28, of Guntersville, was charged with probation violation.
Jonathan Arons, 41, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Hunter Downs, 21, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Ginger Martens, 45, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear and order to incarcerate.
Destanie Chandler, 21, of Decatur, was arrested and held for Missouri authorities.
Kenneth Bohannon, 40, of Guntersville, was charged with probation violation.
Preston Sanders, 46, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Currie, 19, was charged with simple assault – family.
Tyler Martin, 30, of Albertville, was charged with fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed weapon without permit and possession of marijuana.
Christopher Belyeu, 47, of Attalla, was charged with indecent exposure.
Corey Yarbrough, 37, of Boaz, was charged with auto theft.
June 3
Billy Lee, 44, of Dawson, was charged with fugitive from justice.
Sabrina Williams, 43, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance.
Betty Christian, 49, of Horton, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of control substance.
Richard Wiley, 51, of Horton, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Breanna Manuele, 30, of Arab, was charged with failure to appear and second-degree escape.
Matthew Canterberry, 40, of Decatur, was charged with probation violation.
June 4
Larry Wallace, 57, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Joshua Briscoe, 30, of Albertville, was charged with possession of child pornography.
Sara Toensmeyer, 35, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of control substance.
John Bright, 49, of Arab, was charged with probation violation.
Jason Allen, 32, of Arab, was charged with probation violation.
Zachary Martin, 34, of Arab, was charged with second-degree escape and third-degree escape.
June 5
Brandon Walker, 26, of Union Grove, was charged with possession of synthetic narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Whitt Bolding, 68, of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
Andrew Tanner, 39, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Melinda Tanner, 42, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Josh Casbon, 33, of Guntersville, was charged with fugitive from justice.
Colton Gilley, 23, of Hanceville, was arrested and held for Cullman County authorities.
June 6
James Thomas, 57, of Albertville, was charged with probation violation.
Mitchell Grey, 27, of Albertville, was charged with probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.
Danny Wilson, 54, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
John Collins, 35, of Marked Tree, Arkansas, was charged with utility diversion, probation violation and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
June 7
Bridgett Latham, 37, of Arab, was charged with traffic – ignition interlock device, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Grimes, 46, of New Hope, was charged with boating under the influence of alcohol.
Jason Birmingham, 38, of Huntsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth and second-degree possession of marijuana.
June 8
Byron Bresett, 33, of Gadsden, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Carolyn Pascual, 52, of Oneonta, was charged with probation violation.
