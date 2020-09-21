The deadline for young ladies in the Boaz area to apply to be part of the Miss Boaz Harvest pageant is just a week away.
According to Boaz Chamber of Commerce officials, all applications, fees and photos must be submitted to the Chamber’s offices by Sept. 28. The offices are located at 100 Barlett Ave., in Boaz.
The pageant is open to contestants from ages 1 to 18.
“We usually have a good response for the pageant,” said coordinator Kelly Adams. “It is a great opportunity for young ladies in our area.”
Tiny Miss contestants are from 1 to 3 years old; Little Miss from 4 to 6 years old; Petite Miss from 7 to 9 years old; Junior Miss from 10 to 12 years old; Teen Miss from 13-15 years old; and Miss Harvest Fest from 16-18 years old.
The pageant will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Old Mill Park. Rehearsal will be Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at the park.
A $50 fee is required. Participants may submit candid or studio photos to be considered for Most Photogenic. All contestants will be judged on beauty, poise and appearance.
Each division winner will receive a crown, trophy and flowers. Miss Harvest Festival will be eligible for a one-year scholarship to Snead State Community College.
“The winner of The Miss Harvest Festival receives a year-long scholarship to Snead State Community College that is renewable for a second year if all requirements are met,” Adams said.
“We can’t thank Snead State enough for this opportunity. This scholarship has allowed many young ladies to attend college that might not have had the opportunity otherwise.”
Applications are available at the Chamber offices.
For more information, call 256-593-8154.
