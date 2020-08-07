Even the most experienced of gardeners had to start out at some point. Asbury Middle School student Jordan Wilson decided to try out his hand in produce this year with good results.
The rookie gardener’s interest in trying to grow his own produce started after helping his grandmother, Teresa Wilson, and great grandmother, Kathy Ellis.
“The last few years I’ve helped them with their gardens, and it really got me interested,” Jordan said. “I also bought one of those small dollar store grow kits earlier in the year. That really got me excited about it, too.”
Jordan’s dad, Craig, said the whole project was all his son’s idea. He only helped with a few details.
“I got the dirt tilled and ready for him to plant,” Craig said. “Other than that, it was all Jordan. I grew up around gardening as a kid. So, I’ve always had an interest in it. I was really excited to see him so motivated.”
Jordan has participated in 4-H competitions several times for Asbury. Photography, cooking and the Lego challenge are all events Jordan has competed in, but raised gardening is one he’s wanted to try out.
“I planted a bunch of different things and had several good yields,” he said. “I got a lot of cucumbers, some green tomatoes, a few watermelons and a few ears of corn. Everything I planted came up. I just had a lot more cucumbers than anything.”
Jordan and Craig hatched an idea to try out growing in a green house. So, Craig got online and ordered one, or at least he thought he did.
“I order a greenhouse off of a website that seemed legit out of Florida,” he said. “But then I saw where it was shipping from China, which concerned me. When the package came in it wasn’t a greenhouse at all. It was a pack of N95 facemasks. We didn’t open them because of the uncertainty with the seeds coming from China and all. We’re not going to let that discourage us, though. We’ll definitely get a greenhouse soon.”
With his surplus of cucumbers, Jordan’s great grandmother taught him how to can. Now the whole family, including Jordan’s mom, Brittney, and sister Madalyn, are stocked up on pickles.
“Jordan kept saying, ‘Mom, what if the garden has to feed us through the pandemic?’” Brittney laughed. “I remember helping with a garden when I was a kid and I didn’t like it all that much, but he loves it. He’s learned so much about gardening in a short time.”
Jordan also plays football for the Asbury pee-wee Rams, and Craig helps coach the team. Tackling opponents on the football field will happen after the pair tackle another problem at home.
“Well, we’ve got a possum getting into the garden,” Craig laughed. “We’re trying our best to get rid of it but it’s tough. The rabbits have also been in and out of the garden. There’s so many things that come with maintaining a garden, but for his first try Jordan has done really well.”
Jordan hopes to be able to continue growing if and when he gets access to a green-house.
“I really enjoyed doing it and look forward to having another garden,” he concluded. “It’s really exciting when you see those first few plants start producing. I’m just going to keep at it and try to grow as much as I can.”
