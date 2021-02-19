This is an opinion column.
I saw the photo accompanying my column on Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative’s Twitter page. It appeared with the description, “Just another day at the office. Lineman Will Wright, getting the job done.”
Will was a fearless competitor during his days as a star athlete for the Sardis Lions. No one ever doubted if he gave his all in every game.
The image of Will at the top of the utility pole among ice-covered trees also proves he’s not afraid to give maximum effort as a professional.
Will was one of eight linemen Marshall-DeKalb sent to Duck River Cooperative in Lynchburg, Tennessee, to assist in restoring power knocked out by a winter storm. The group left Tuesday at lunch.
Joey Miller, Andy Siler, Brandon Burns, Colby Kidd, Tanner Greer, Daryl Ross and my kinfolk, Tracy Massey, are also temporarily working in the Volunteer state. If you’re wondering, Tracy’s grandmother, Mabel Massey, and my granddaddy, Dock Allen, were brother and sister.
Kelli Whorton, Marshall-DeKalb’s communication director, told me that Duck River still had approximately 4,500 customers without power on Thursday.
“As fast as they get a service restored, another one goes out,” Kelli said. “We will assist as long as they need us.”
Marshall-DeKalb has a tradition of sending its linemen to help other cooperatives in need. MDEC recently started documenting its trips on its storm trailer.
In 2020 alone, Marshall-DeKalb sent crews five times to assist in restoring power. They traveled to South Alabama Electric Cooperative in Troy, April; Meriweather Lewis Electric Cooperative in Centerville, Tennessee, May; Beauregard Electric (due to Hurricane Laura) in DeRidder, Louisiana, August; Baldwin EMC (due to Hurricane Sally) in Summerdale, September; and Black Warrior (due to Hurricane Zeta) in Demopolis, October.
My late grandfather, V.B. Hammonds, served on Marshall-DeKalb’s board of directors for 38 years. He retired in 1980 when he celebrated his 80th birthday.
Granddaddy took pride in serving on the board, as well as serving the members of his district. Remarkably, he never missed a board meeting from 1942-80.
He worked diligently to get a Marshall-DeKalb substation built in the Painter community where he lived. Once it was finished, Granddaddy was given the ceremonial honor of flipping the main switch.
Granddaddy Hammonds taught me to have great respect for linemen and the dangers they face while doing their job. Thank you to all linemen who help us enjoy reliable electrical service across Sand Mountain.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
