The Marshall County Commission announced Wednesday it will be holding a public hearing scheduled for March 24 at 9 a.m. to discuss and receive input on the new animal control shelter project.
After having to return to the drawing board twice, Chairman James Hutcheson said he wants to make sure the commission does its due diligence in drafting the shelter before it goes to bid for a third time. He said he had received multiple requests from the public to have a say in the process.
A group of concerned citizens recently sent a letter to the commission in which they brought up issues they had with the proposed plans for the shelter including the apparent lack of a cooling system for the kennels and the inclusion of a euthanasia room.
At the Feb. 24 meeting, Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks said the plans for the shelter were drawn to “plan for the future” needs of the county, which would include the euthanasia rule. He also said, at the request of District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson’s request, that he would take the necessary classes to recertify his euthanasia license.
The letter argued the money spent on the euthanasia room as well as future euthanasias could be better spent on animal care and rehoming.
Though the commission did not respond directly to the group’s concerns, County Attorney Clint Maze sent out a response announcing the upcoming March 25 public hearing in the matter.
In other business, the commission:
• Report update from Martin & Cobey Construction on Old Jail Renovation
• Announced a public hearing for a CBDG-CV grant on March 24 at 9 a.m.
• Announced white goods pickup and dumpster for District 2 for March 15th
• Announced a public hearing set for March 24 at 9 a.m. to discuss the Animal Control shelter renovation project .
• Approved the leasing of a chert pit from Charles Beshears for $2,400 per year or $200 per month plus ADEM fees. Chert is a sedimentary rock used in road surfacing.
• Approved increasing Reappraisal Fund budget by $210,000. Revenue Commissioner - Johnson said this was money the Revenue Commission already had; it just needed to be placed in the fund so it could be used to cover recent overtime, unemployment and other costs.
• Accepted a domestic violence grant of $55,000 with a 25% match provided by the District Attorney’s Office for a total expenditure of $73,333.34.
• Approval going out to bid for patrol vehicle equipment for one or more new Chevrolet Tahoe for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
• Appointed Bill Kirkpatrick to the Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare board for a six-year term expiring in April 2021.
• Discuss approval of board appointment period for Douglas Water Board for a six-year term expiring in March 2021.
• Announced a two-week application period for the 911 Board.
• Approved the purchase of a Internet Protocol Camera System for $2,216from Park fund Balance for the Marshall County Park near Cha-La-Kee Road.
• Discussed writing a letter of intent on how the county plans to use its portion of $294,398.87 from Hazard Mitigation Funds, which were received as a result of the EF2 tornado that hit Boaz on Easter in 2020. EMA Director Anita McBurnett said the county would be applying for the funds along with the City of Boaz and Boaz City Schools. If or when the letter of intent is approved, the county can apply for the funds, but is not guaranteed approval, Burnett said.
• Approval of the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
