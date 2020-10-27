The Albertville City Council heard public comment Monday night about a resolution requesting the Marshall County Commission remove a Confederate monument from in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.
Local pastor Brad Williams and retired pastor Ben Alford drafted the resolution, which Alford proposed to the council on behalf of Say Their Names Alabama, an activist group that has been calling for the monument’s removal since early August.
In the resolution, Alford referred to Albertville as a “forward-looking city” with a large immigrant population and said that “open displays of symbols historically associated with racial hatred and white supremacy are not compatible with welcoming immigrants, investment and industry from around the world.”
Two other people, including Say Their Names Alabama organizer Unique Dunston, also spoke in favor of the resolution. Dunston made the similar arguments she has made in the past to the Marshall County Commission, primarily that the flag and monuments are symbols of a racist and oppressive heritage.
Local citizen Sandy Hardin and a few others who weren’t on the agenda spoke against the resolution saying the monument was a memorial representing the soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Hardin suggested adding another monument specifically honoring slaves to go beside the Confederate monument.
After public comment was over, the council members took turns thanking everyone for coming and said they would take what was said regarding the resolution into consideration.
Though it may motivate the commission to take action, it would ultimately be in the county commissioners’ hands whether or not to have the monument removed.
In other business, the council:
• Approved Resolution No. 1719-20 to accept a bid in the amount of $2,500.00 from Denson House & Mobile Home Movers to move a structure located at 205 Solitude Avenue.
• Approved Ordinance No. 1716-20 authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Warrants Series 2020-D after suspending the rules for immediate consideration.
• Approved Ordinance No. 1717-20 authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Warrants Series 2020-E after suspending the rules for immediate consideration.
Mayor Tracy Honea and councilman Ben McGowan presented the fire and police departments each with a new drone given to the city by an anonymous donor. Look for details about the drones in the next edition of The Reporter.
