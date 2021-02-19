Johnny Mack Rollings
Albertville
Johnny Mack Rollings passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, at the age of 86.
He is survived by Betty, his wife of 64 years; sister Doris Strange, nephews and nieces Mark (Connie) Strange, Mike (Chris) Strange, Phillip (Marian) Strange, Cathy Cole, Tammy Rollings Tucker, Terri Rollings Eads, Susie Hilsman, Tracy Baker, Frank Hilsman, Janie (Chris) Brazeale, Lea Ann (Richie) Graves; sisters-in-law, Dolly Baker and Doris Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Dora Rollings; brother Thomas; sister Mary Jo Hill; and nephew, Fritz.
Family visitation was at Adams Brown Funeral Home Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m., and a graveside service for family and friends followed at 2 p.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Pall bearers were members of the Albertville Fire Dept.
After a time in the Army National Guard, Johnny Mack returned home and served the City of Albertville as a fireman and as chief for 44 years. Under his leadership, the Fire Department grew from one station to three, to better serve the community. During his time as chief, he was active in the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs and served as president for several years. He and Betty are long-time members of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and he served there in a number of different ways.
Johnny Mack was a friend to many and was always willing to help anyone in need, whether it was lending a helping hand or a listening ear. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, sharing laughs and enjoying being together. He loved farming, raising cattle, playing golf, fishing and hunting, and watching sports. He sought to make the most of every opportunity, whether it involved work or play. He lived his life to the fullest, he was well loved and respected, and he will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank his special friends Gary George, Bob Gentry and Jody Bonds for all of their kindness and help, as well Chief Brad Hix and the firemen and medics at the Albertville Fire Dept.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church or the Marshall Medical Cancer Center.
James Franklin Gilmore
Albertville
James Franklin Gilmore, 96, of Albertville, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
A family graveside service was held Feb. 19, 2021 at Crestview Cemetery. The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Gilmore was born December 11, 1924 in Golden, Oklahoma to Theadore and Beatrice Gilmore. He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army from 1å943-1945 during WWII. He worked for McDonald Douglas in Oklahoma then moved to Guntersville where he worked as an engineer at Redstone Arsenal until retiring in 1974. Jim’s biggest joy in life was his family. He also loved sharing his faith in Christ and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Jim is survived by his children, Keith Gilmore (Pam), Donna OKelley(Mac), Susan Jones(Brad), and Mitch Reed; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, also, Roy Gilmore (brother), Kenny Gilmore (brother), Betty Vaughn (sister), Jean Gilmore (wife), Janette Gilmore (wife), Jimmy Gilmore (son), Mark Gilmore (son), and Matthew Reed (grandson).
Jim attended Hewett United Methodist Church of Albertville, Hope United Methodist Church of Albertville and First United Methodist Church of Guntersville. He was very active sharing his faith in Christ including Sunday School teacher, MYF leader, Lay Ministry including Mt. Moriah Church, Kairos, local jail ministry and other outreach ministries.
Billy Joe Pike
Albertville
Billy Joe Pike, 79, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
His funeral service was Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Paul Trussell officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Pike; one grandson; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Pike Smith.
Christopher Greene
Boaz
Christopher “Chris” Greene, 47, of Leeth Gap Road, Boaz, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
Services were Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at New Home Baptist Church. Interment followed in the New Home Cemetery. Bro. Shane Stephens and Bro. Justin Childers officiated. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his brother, Steven Greene; an aunt, Marsha Chamblee; an uncle, Roger and Janice Greene; a niece and a nephew; and several cousins.
Diana Mendoza
Boaz
Diana Mendoza, 58, of Boaz, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Charlie Champion officiated.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Faile (Josh); two grandchildren; sister, Frances Mendoza; and brother, Luke Mendoza.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter.
Donald W. White
Altoona
Donald W. White, 54, of Altoona, died January 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family will hold a private memorial service at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a sister, Barbara Baird; and a brother, Billy White Jr.
George Eugene Bruce
Boaz
George Eugene Bruce, 78, of Owens Road, Boaz, Alabama died on December 5, 2020.
A private Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in the Hillcrest Cemetery. A public visitation will also be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by his wife Linda Bruce (Centanni); and their children Paige Batten (Bruce) and Jansen Bruce; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Irene Elizabeth Duckett
Gadsden
Irene Elizabeth Duckett, 84, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at McGuffey Healthcare in Gadsden.
A private graveside service will be held for family only at New Macedonia Cemetery. Jerri Manasco will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Billy Duckett (Melanie); daughters, Elizabeth Smith and Wanda Duckett; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Wortham (Gaile); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
James L. Sampson
Albertville
James L. Sampson, 76, of Albertville, died Feb. 14, 2021, at his home.
Services were Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Johnny Marrow officiating. Burial was in Forrest Home Cemetery.
Survivors include his sons, Chad Sampson and Michael Cantrell (Rachel); a sister, Gilda Sampson; a brother, Stevie Sampson (Debra); and three grandchildren.
Rev. J.P. Rowan
Boaz
Rev. J. P. Rowan, 90, of Rockledge Road, Boaz, died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Ricky Williams and Bro. Nick Bayne officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home. Due to the current health crisis the family requests strict adherence to the wearing of mask and the practice of social distancing. Please save your handshakes and hugs for healthier and happier times.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney James and Renea Rowan, of Guntersville; daughters and son-in-law, Margaret Rebecca Battles, of Altoona, and Deborah Evelyn and Lynn Bayne, of Sardis City; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Morgan, of Boaz.
The Family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Junior Kirtland
Cleveland, Tenn.
Junior Kirtland, 77, of Cleveland, Tenn., died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at his home.
A celebration of life and home going for Sylvester Kirtland, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Beacon Baptist Church with Pastor Floyd Boggess officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Olive Cemetery.
Companion Funeral and Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Junior is survived by his children, Redeatha Bottoms (Tommy), Matthew Kirtland (Dixie Saffels) and Rita Lowe (Maurice); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Veola Kirkland; and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
Lorie Helms
Horton
Lorie Helms, 83, of Horton, died Feb. 13, 2021, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Services will be Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Panquin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Survivors include a son, Sammy Helms; a sister, Lula Wood; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mack Thomas Ford
Crossville
Mack Thomas Ford, 72, of Crossville, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Pettis Ford, of Crossville; daughter, Aletha Darlene Knott (Tony), of Oklahoma; son, Tony Ford (Tracy), of Crossville; brothers, Tommy Ford (Myra), of Crossville, J.W. Ford (Sharon), and Michael Ford (Barbara), both of Albertville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Maria Casey
Boaz
Maria Casey, 53, of Mt. Vernon Homes Boaz, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021
Services were Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at McRae Chapel. Interment followed in the Myrtletree Cemetery. Bro. Lynn Fowler officiated.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Summer and Steven Bates, of Boaz; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kristie and Brett Miller, of Boaz, and Susan and Mickey Collie, of Albertville; and brother, Mike Goble, of Boaz.
Nadine Henry
Albertville
Nadine Henry, 91 of Albertville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2:30 Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Martin will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2:30 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Lang (Darrell) and Susan Henry Barber; daughter-in-law, Kathy Poe Edge (Craig); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Johnny Morrow and Drexel Morrow (Nellie).
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Southside Baptist Church or Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Nancy Bickerstaff
Boaz
Nancy Bickerstaff, 78, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Barfield Health Care.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Bro. Garry Ford will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Church cemetery in the Egypt community.
She is survived by her children, Keith (Jenny) Bickerstaff, Lynn (Brian) Burgess, and Daniel (Brittany) Bickerstaff; two grandsons; and a host of adopted grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted, but donations can also be made to the Boaz Senior Center or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Nell Maddux
Albertville
Nell Maddux, 95, of Albertville, died Feb. 15, 2021, at Kennestone Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Douglas Cemetery with Tony Simmons speaking. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Perry (Doug); sons, Michael Maddux (Leona) and Steen Maddux (Lori); a brother, Paul White; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Patricia Ann Davis Christiansen
Albertville
Patricia Ann Davis Christiansen, 80, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori Murphy, of Albertville; a sister, Ernie Woolf, of Bakersfield, Calif.; and a grandson.
