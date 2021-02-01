Food City is excited to be expanding its operations into Albertville, Alabama. The company is constructing a 54,000+ sq. ft. supermarket in the Albertville Marketplace, located on U.S. Highway 431.
Food City will be hosting two hiring events at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, located at 316 East Sand Mountain Drive, Albertville, AL 35950 on Feb. 15-16 and March 8-9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Food City is offering both full-time and part-time opportunities in key customer service and food service positions, including cashiers, courtesy clerks, and day/night stockers, as well as experienced/skilled positions, such as meat cutters, cake decorators, retail management and various Pharmacy positions. Interested candidates should apply online at FoodCityCareers.com. Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview time.
Food City offers a generous benefits package, including competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage, with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, company paid life and disability plans, and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In addition to these great benefits, Food City also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within a growing company.
The family-owned chain currently operates 134 retail supermarkets across southeast KY, southwest VA, east TN, and north GA, including 108 pharmacies and 106 fuel/convenience stores. The company was founded in 1955 upon the simple mission to “run the best store in town”. Nearly 12% of the company is owned by its associates through its ESOP employee stock ownership plan.
Food City locations offer a wide variety of services and conveniences, ranging from in-store bakery/delis and Floral Boutiques to full-service meat/seafood departments staffed with in-house butchers and Starbucks cafés to full-service pharmacies and Gas N’ Go fuel stations. The company also supports numerous community-based organizations and activities throughout its market area.
WHAT: Food City Hiring for Albertville location
WHEN: February 15 & 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; March 8 & 9, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WHERE: Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 East Sand Mountain Drive, Albertville, AL 35950
