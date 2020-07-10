You may know what funny sounds like or looks like, but what does it smell like? That’s a question Matt West, assistant principal at Albertville Middle School, hopes to answer with his new book, The Smell of Funny.
West classified the book as “fictional nonfiction,” as the 130-page book is made up of family stories, anecdotes and experiences he’s had over the years with a few embellishments thrown in occasionally to extenuate the comedy of the moment. Most of these stories were shared to his Facebook page or blog, which is where he got the idea to put together a book.
“I’ve always done these little Facebook stories about my kids and whatnot,” West said. “I did a blog for a little bit very for a while there. I was very productive. I was doing a blog a day, and it just got to be a little too much when I moved into this role at school and all, but I really got a lot of positive feedback from the community about,’You ought to write a book; you ought to put this together,’ and so on. Over the course of two years ... I just put together a manuscript.”
Writing the stories was the easy part, he said. Getting it published was a different story, he said. Without having a foot in the door with a larger publisher, West decided to self-publish his book. However, even that would have been out of reach were it not for a family friend from his home state of Oklahoma.
“Anytime you write your first book you’re going to have to self-publish,” he said. “So it’s the matter of finding the best deal for you… When they were telling me how much it costs to self-publish, I thought it’s not worth it to me.”
West said he was content with confining his witticisms to Facebook when his friend stepped in with “a deal of a lifetime.”
“I sent the manuscript to a family friend who edits and all that and he said, ‘I think you got something here.’ He said, ‘Right now I’m bored with this COVID stuff. I’m going to cut you to the deal of a lifetime.”
West said the rest was history and shortly after making the publishing deal, he ordered a first run of his books, approximately 150 copies, which he said sold out fast.
“I sold out in five days,” he said. “The community support has been incredible.”
West said he’s had a hard time keeping up with the amount of orders he’s received and dealing with shipping and handling — he has a former exchange student in Norway who ordered a copy — but he’s already ordered another run of books to meet the demand.
With his readership growing, reviews have already started coming in, most of which have been positive so far, he said.
“It’s pretty cool to hear that feedback,” West said. “One of my favorite ones — a girl bought a book, and she reads to her grandmother that has dementia. And she said that she hasn’t laughed that much in years. So to me, that makes it all worthwhile.”
Much of his sales have come from family members and local friends, but West said he’s anxious to see how well the book will do once the word gets out to a larger audience.
“Right now people like it because they know all the people in the stories ... my kids. my wife. my family,” he said. “I’m kind of interested to see how it’ll translate regionally. I try to do a good job in the preface [of the book] explaining who’s who. I feel like we’ve got a pretty special and unique family. The blend of five kids does that to you… I just ultimately hope people read it and get a couple of giggles out of it.”
West said people can find his book through any of his social media pages by searching MattWest_thefunnydad or by visiting shop.oklahomabooksonline.com/The-Smell-of-Funny-978-1-63302-167-9.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.