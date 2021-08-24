Luis Reyes and his brother, Yonatan, have grand plans to resurrect the former VF Outlet Mall in Boaz.
The men envision turning the vacant building into a mall full of service, entertainment and dining options.
The men have begun gutting the entire building, making way for a large restaurant, pizzeria and taqueria, grand salon or party space, insurance agents, nail salon and hair salons and more.
“We are ready to start,” Luis said. “In the immediate future, we’d like to get the pizzeria and taqueria open soon. We want it to be a fast-food restaurant where you can order and pick up in the drive through or have it delivered.”
The larger dine-in restaurant will be modeled after La Perla Nayarita Mexican seafood and grill locations in Homewood and Birmingham, Luis said.
“We’ll have pretty good food, and on the weekends, we would bring in entertainment,” he said.
“The big restaurant has 40,000 square feet. It is huge. We could do a lot of modifications and put in a big cantina where the artists would be, a VIP stage. We could bring in comedians, hip hop, country music, Mexican bands and famous artists.”’
In addition to food, Luis hopes to secure a liquor license to allow him to sell mixed drinks, beer and wine at the restaurant.
The mall was once home to several clothing stores including the VF Outlet, a party supply store, shoe store, snack and vending area and more.
But, before much construction to modify the large space could begin, Luis needed to secure building permits from Boaz City officials.
Luis initially planned to develop a night club within the mall. However, he met stiff resistance from city officials.
“We are from Mexico City and there they have lots of live music,” Luis said. “We would try to bring artists to town, hold little concerts. But the city thinks differently than us. They say we will have girls dancing without clothes on. They told us we can’t have a night club there.”
Boaz City Building Inspector Nick Borden said the city’s current zoning ordinances do not allow nightclubs within the city limits.
So Luis and Yonatan changed their focus to undertaking maintenance within the building until they can secure the necessary permits to begin building a restaurant or taqueria.
“Right now, we are working on the building, grinding the floor, pulling up carpet, taking down ceiling tiles,” Luis said.
Borden said once Luis and his partners were in agreement with plans for the building, a building permit was issued.
“We just had to make sure what they had planned met zoning requirements,” Borden said.
“They are able to work on the project now. They are conforming to zoning requirements.”
Luis said work on the project has been slow, but he is committed to seeing his vision come to fruition.
“We have lots of investment there,” Luis said. “Sometimes I get down because it all takes so long. I’ve been working on this for three and a half years.
“We have lots of plans. Many of them will get done in the future.”
