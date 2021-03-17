The Guntersville Wildcats found a way to avoid the rain, and starting pitcher Collin Gentle avoided the Brewer Patriots bats, leading Guntersville to a 5-0 win on Tuesday night.
Gentle and the Wildcat defense shined on the night, as Gentle tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out five and issuing just two walks to earn the win. Behind him, the Wildcat defense played error free with Gentle inducing 10 ground ball outs.
At the plate, Guntersville were held to just three hits in the win, but were able to take advantage of seven Brewer errors to help push across their five runs.
The Wildcats got all the help the needed in the second, scoring four runs in the frame, two of them courtesy of a Brewer error. All four Guntersville runs in the inning came with two outs.
Chase Cornelius had the game's lone RBI, singling home a run in the bottom of the third for the game's final run. Sam Canady and Hunter Taylor had the other hits for Guntersville.
Brayden Murphy was the hard-luck loser for Brewer, tossing five inning, not giving up an earned run, giving up two hits and striking out two.
