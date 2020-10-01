The Sardis City Volunteer Fire Department will be having its annual charitable roadblock event Saturday, Oct. 3, to help raise money for the department.
Starting at 7 a.m., Fire Chief Johnny Crosson said he and his fellow firefighters will be posted at the intersection of Church Street and Sardis Drive and at the Leeth Gap Road and Sardis Road intersection to take donations from drivers who pass by.
“It’s pretty much the only donation thing that we ask for,” Crosson said. “We don't do barbecue dinners, we don't do fish fries... We do the one time a year, and we do really good [with donations].”
The chief said they will be mindful of COVID-19 safety and wear gloves and masks as they take donations until 11 a.m.
