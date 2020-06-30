The Southern Barbeque Company officially opened its new location in Boaz last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony well attended by the Boaz Chamber of Commerce, local officials and members of the community.
Owners Steven and Susan Cole said they were excited to bring their home-style barbecue to Boaz after starting their first restaurant in Atalla more than two years ago and hope they can be a support to the community.
“It’s just a blessing for the Lord to allow us to do this,” Steven Cole said. “We want to be big in our community, and we want to support our community… We’re so thankful to be in Boaz.”
Susan Cole said they got the idea to open another restaurant location years ago as they drove through Boaz and saw construction being done to the building, which at the time housed Frios Gourmet Pops.
“A few years ago, they were building the Frios building, and then they added on,” She said. “We were going up the mountain and Steve said, ‘You know, that would be a cool barbecue place one day.’
“We pray about everything,” she added. “We prayed about our Attalla location and it worked out. So, we prayed over this and we feel that this will work out… We love our community… This is like a second home to us.”
The restaurant is located at 1014 Butler Avenue, just off of U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz. The Coles said they are offering only take-out and to-go orders for now, but they hope to have the dining room open to the public shortly after the 4th of July holiday. They also said they plan to sell Frios popsicles as well as hand dipped ice cream.
A large crowd of community members gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony, which Boaz Mayor David Dyar said was encouraging and reflected well on the town.
“I’d like to thank Susan and Steve, but I’d also like to thank everyone here,” Dyar said. “It's a reflection of who we are as a community when we support our businesses that are located in Boaz. [This is] one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen at a ribbon cutting.”
