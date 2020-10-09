ALBERTVILLE — Bob Jones capitalized on a pair of Albertville turnovers to build a 14-0 first-quarter advantage. The quick start propelled the Patriots to a 35-14 triumph in the Class 7A, Region 4 matchup Thursday night on McCord Field at Aggie Stadium.
The Patriots improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the region standings. The Aggies slipped to 2-5, 1-4. The teams met for the first time since 1997.
For the game, Bob Jones outscored AHS 21-7 in points off turnovers. The Patriots recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes.
“I talked to them before the game about we’ve got to build,” Albertville head coach Cliff Mitchell said. “It’s building getting into the 7A region. Carry over the fight that you had in the Boaz game to this ballgame.
“Early on we got down [due to the turnovers] and started in the hole.
“Defensively, we did a great job tackling. We had a great game plan against them. Offensively, there’s a few things we did that we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. We moved the ball up and down the field.
“I’m proud of the fight of these guys. Our coaches did a great job in preparation for this team.”
Albertville lost a fumble at its 37-yard line midway through the first quarter. Four plays later, Terrance Salter burst through the line and dashed 10 yards for a touchdown with 4:50 remaining.
The Aggies muffed the kickoff, and Bob Jones’ Keyshawn Reynolds-Feagins dived on it at the AHS 29.
Rowan Jones capped a four-play drive with a 2-yard TD run at the 3:29 mark of the opening quarter.
Just over a minute into the second quarter, Albertville’s Cade Boman picked up a Slate Alford fumble and took off toward the end zone, but the referee blew his whistle and ruled Alford was down.
AHS head coach Cliff Mitchell called a timeout to argue the call. Disgusted with the ruling, he threw his cap down on the sideline.
“Cade picked that one up, what I thought was a touchdown, but they said his [Alford’s] knee was down and I disagreed with that one,” Mitchell said.
The Aggies took a punt and marched 78 yards in nine plays to get on the scoreboard.
Ben Allen had completions of 16 yards to Givenchy Dorival and 18 yards to Trinity Bell to help AHS reach Patriots’ territory. Allen’s 21-yard toss to Dorival gave the Aggies a first-and-goal at the 10.
AHS cut it to 14-7 on Allen’s 10-yard scoring pass to Isaac Henderson with 2:57 left in the second period. Alex Mateo kicked the extra point.
The Patriots answered with Alford’s 51-yard TD strike to Miles Humes, making it 21-7 with 1:38 to go. Alford is committed to play baseball for Auburn.
Reynolds-Feagins intercepted a deflected pass at the Aggie 28 and returned it 9 yards to the 19 with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter. Salter rushed 19 yards for a touchdown on the next play.
Allen drove the Aggies down the field behind completions of 26 yards to Zion Davis and 18 yards to Kaleb Gant. Bob Jones stopped the drive on Cosey Scarebrook’s end-zone interception with 9:52 on the clock.
Albertville’s Carter Jenkins recovered a Bob Jones’ fumble, giving the Aggie offense excellent field position at the Patriots’ 32.
Six plays later, Allen hit Davis with a 7-yard scoring pass on a fourth-and-six conversion with 6:53 remaining. Mateo’s extra point trimmed it to 28-14.
The Patriots responded with a 67-yard scoring drive that consumed more than five minutes. Salter and Jones were the workhorses, with Salter receiving six carries and Jones five. Jones dived into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 1:31 to go, giving the Pats a 35-14 cushion.
Allen finished 35-of-53 passing for 350 yards. Andy Howard had eight receptions for 68 yards, and Bell caught seven for 106 yards.
Dorival contributed five catches for 47 yards and Henderson four for 29.
Albertville returns to Region 7 play Oct. 16 when it travels to Austin of Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.