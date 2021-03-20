The Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater will play host to the sweet science tonight, hosting a pro boxing card that will feature three undefeated prospects who are under the guidance of one of the greatest fighters of this generation.
The Rumble on the Mountain II, hosted by One One Six Boxing Promotions and Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at SMPA, with doors opening at four.
Ultimate MMA hosted Brandi Bowlin McCain and her boxing promotion One One Six Boxing for weigh-ins on Friday afternoon, which featured Jones Jr., at the weigh-in with his three boxers — Dwayne Zeigler, Michael Williams Jr. and Fernando Bunch, who have a combined record of 35-0.
Of those three prospects, Williams Jr. is the headliner, coming into his bout with a mark of 16-0, witih 11 of those wins coming by knockout. The 21-year-old prospect fights out of Fayetteville, North Carolina and is scheduled to fight veteran Ariel Vasquez, who will enter the fight with a 14-29-3 record.
Zeigler, who hails from Montgomery and still trains in the capital city, stands 5-foot-7, and has won five of his 10 fights by knockout, with his three bouts seeing him earn unanimous decision victories. He will take on Anthony Curtiss or Butte, Montana, who enters with a 2-8 mark.
Bunch, at 9-0, has five victories by knockout, including his last fight, was born in Birmingham, Alabama but now trains out of Augusta, Georgia. He will take on veteran Mike Fowler, who has 41 professional fights under his belt.
Tickets are still available, and start at $20 for general admission seats. For more information on the fights, please contant Brandi McCain of One One Six Boxing at oneonesixboxing@gmail.com, or by calling 256-458-2341.
The event is a family-friendly night, with no alcohol sales or smoking allowed.
