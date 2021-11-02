Ernest Bert Dodd
Boaz
Ernest Bert Dodd, 68, of Bethsaida Road, Boaz, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Funeral Service was at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at McRae Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial was in Bethsaida Cemetery.
Mr. Dodd was born in Alabama on July 16, 1953. His parents were Rev. F.A. and Verna Bowen Dodd.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie and Shane Hollis, of Gadsden, and Tiffany and Jerry Jones, of Gallant; grandchildren, Cade and Shyanne Henderson, Braden Henderson, Gentry Grisham, and Jase Jones; great-grandchildren, Lucas Henderson and Mary-Evelyn Henderson; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Sheila Woodard, of Empire; and sister, Diane Yates, of Wilmer.
Pallbearers were Cade Henderson, Braden Henderson, Gentry Grisham, Jerry Jones, Shane Hollis and Justin Clift.
Mr. Dodd was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Dodd, and parents, Rev. F.A. & Verna Bowen Dodd.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial donations to Bethsaida Baptist Church.
Christine Gillilan Campbell
Rainbow City
Christine Gillilan Campbell, 70, of Magnolia Gardens, Rainbow City, formerly of Boaz, died on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. David Hensley and Milton Putman officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the McRae Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Johnathan and Heather Campbell, of Arab; and one grandson.
Christine Ladshaw
Birmingham
Christine Ladshaw, 96, of Birmingham, died Oct. 29, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughters, Jane Posey, Sheila Smith and Malinda Karr; and 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Geneva Elaine “Big Easy” May
Albertville
Geneva Elaine “Big Easy” May, 50, of Albertville, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Marshall Memorial Funeral Home or a gofundme.com account for her.
Hazel Louise Collins
Boaz
Hazel Louise Collins, 89, of Boaz, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her children, Shelia Golden (Roger), Tammy Gray (Mike), and Kathy Bunton; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Sue Gross; brother, Frank Amos (Helen); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jimmy Terry Bishop
Boaz
Jimmy Terry Bishop, 69, of Boaz, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 a Shepherds Cove Hos-pice.
No formal services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make Donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Bishop; daughter, Joni Brothers (Jason); one granddaughter; brothers and sisters, Gary Bishop, Billy Bishop (Betty), Betty Sue Jones (Gerald), Sarah Oliver, and Rachel Pike; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kay Nix Rattray
Formerly of Centre
Kay Nix Rattray, 68, of Lindale, Ga., formerly of Centre, died on Oct. 30, 2021.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens with Revs. Eddie Nation and Larry Garrard officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Rattray; son, Shane (Annette) Rattray; daughter, Amy (Randy) Haney; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brother, Andy Nix; sisters, Carolyn Rickles and Sue (Johnny) Owens; brother-in-law, Charles (Betty) Rattray; and sister-in-law, Annelle (Richard) Studdard.
Linda Faye Byrum
Powell
Linda Faye Byrum, 71, of Powell, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at her residence.
Services were Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with
Rev. Shirley Byrum, Rev. Reggie Byrum, and Rev. Scott Cooley officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Lonzie Eugene Byrum; son, Reggie Byrum (Robyn); daughters, Debra Smith (Anthony), Tangela Coronado (Candelo) and Amanda Ragon (David); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Brown, Bobby Brown, Jerry Brown and Barry Brown; and a sister, Patricia Stewart.
Shirley Brock
Boaz
Shirley Brock, 65, of Dogwood Drive, Boaz, died Oct. 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at noon in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Josh Brogdon and Bro Joe Edmondson officiating. Bur-ial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, David E. Brock, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Heath and Kelly Brock, of Huntsville; grandchildren, Anna Brock, Taylor Brock and Ethan Brock; brothers, Kenneth Sanders, of Boaz, and George Sanders, of Sardis; and sisters, Margaret Dobbins, of Boaz, and Gay Wilson, of Alabaster.
Thelma Pauline (Langston) Sizemore
Formerly of Crossville
Thelma Pauline (Langston) Sizemore, 100, formerly of Crossville, died Oct. 26, 2021, in Kirkwood, Mo.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Survivors include her son, Ted Sizemore.
Sheila Ann Bowman
Boaz
Sheila Ann Bowman, 51, of Boaz, died Oct. 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Sunday, Oct. 31, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include her sister, May Brooks (Roy); a nephew; and several special friends and cousins.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.