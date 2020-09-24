MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded $35 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds to establish the Alabama Health Care and Emergency Response Providers grant program. The grants will support providers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health crisis we continue to face has had significant impact on many fronts. Certainly, individuals, groups and different industries have felt a financial toll, which is why I am proud to continue getting the CARES Act money into the hands of Alabamians who need it,” Ivey said. “The state of Alabama was awarded $1.9 billion in CARES Act money, and my team and I will continue working hard to get it directly to those individuals and groups who have been impacted.”
On a first-come-first serve basis, the state of Alabama will offer cash grants in an amount up to $15,000 for Alabama health care and emergency response providers that meet eligibility requirements. The application period for the Alabama Health Care and Emergency Response Provider grant program will be open from noon on Oct. 5 through noon on Oct. 16, 2020.
Eligible providers for this grant program include:
Health care providers
Primary Care Clinics
Other clinics
Ambulance/EMS service providers
Pharmacies
Physician offices
Dentist offices
Other health practitioner offices
Outpatient care centers
Medical and diagnostic laboratories
Home health care businesses
Assisted living facilities
Physical therapy offices
Emergency response providers
Rescue squad organizations
Volunteer fire departments
911 boards
“Like many professions, Alabama physicians have been severely impacted by the pandemic but have continued to provide care to Alabama citizens throughout the crisis. In fact, a recent COVID-19 impact survey revealed that more than 70% of Alabama physicians have experienced a severe financial impact on their practice, causing a disruption in their business operations, and limiting access to care,” Executive Director of the Alabama Medical Association Mark Jackson said. “We applaud Governor Ivey for making these funds available and believe that they will be critical to ensuring that physicians can continue to provide services to those who are in need of medical care.”
Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support citizens, businesses and non-profit and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
