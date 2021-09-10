The Cleveland and West End offenses matched each other nearly blow for blow in the first half Friday night in Cleveland, with the Panthers special teams shining as well, but in the second half, the Panthers defense pitched a shutout while the offense kept scoring, leading the hosts to a 65-21 win over the Patriots.
Cleveland opening the scoring with a kick return for a touchdown on the opening kick, but was answered by the Patriots when Tyler Jones hit Thad Pearce from 11 yards out to give the Pats a 7-6 lead.
Cleveland retook the lead for good with back to back rushing scores late in the first and early in the second to make it 18-7, before Jones and Pearce connected again to cut the lead to 18-14, but seeing Cleveland score on another kick return, to stretch the lead to 26-12, then getting a third rushing touchdown from Logan Washburn to make it 34-14. West End got its final touchdown just before the halftime break when Jay Glover raced in from 22 yards out to cut the lead to 34-21 heading into halftime.
For the game, Jones totaled 253 yards through the air, with Pearce having a monster game, finishing with 117 yards on 11 catches to go with his two touchdowns.
In the second half, the Panthers found the end zone five times, four of them on rushing scores to pull away for the final margin. For the game, Cleveland out-gained West End 542 to 274.
West End drops to 1-3 on the season but will return home next weekend to face Gaston.
