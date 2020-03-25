Head coach Casey Underwood guided his Snead State baseball team to a 15-3 start on the 2020 season.
The Parsons led the ACCC North Division with a 4-0 record and had won nine of their last 10 games before the NJCAA canceled the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Snead State and Lawson State were tied for the best overall record in the ACCC.
The Parsons’ statistical leaders for the 2020 season were:
HITTING
Batting average (at least 30 at-bats)
Austin Young, .429
Cooper Self, .415
Julian Sauger, .368
John Heacock, .366
Ryan Godfrey, .339
Evan Veal, .315
At-bats
Nate Sanderson, 58
Godfrey, 56
Veal, 54
Self, 53
Young, 42
Heacock, 41
Runs
Self, 17
Heacock, 13
Sanderson, 11
Young, 11
Clay Stearns, 10
Veal 10
Hits
Self, 22
Godfrey, 19
Young, 18
Veal, 17
Sanderson, 16
Heacock, 15
Sauger, 14
Doubles
Godfrey, 5
Sanderson, 4
Self, 4
Heacock, 4
Home runs
Sanderson, 2
Godfrey, 2
Self, 2
RBIs
Godfrey, 15
Veal, 12
Young, 12
Sanderson, 11
Self, 11
On-base percentage
Young, .547
Heacock, .544
Self, .508
Sauger, .500
Godfrey, .433
Stearns, .423
As a team, the Parsons batted .315 with a .437 on-base percentage. They boasted a .442 slugging percentage.
PITCHING
Record
Caleb Shiflett, 4-0
Davis Burgin, 2-0
Evan Rightnowar, 2-1
Innings
Brooks Tolbert, 20 1/3
Shiflett, 18 2/3
Rightnowar, 10 2/3
Jack Wynn, 10 2/3
Mike Myers, 10 1/3
Griffin Johnson, 10
Strikeouts
Shiflett, 24
Rightnowar, 13
Burgin, 13
Tolbert, 12
Myers, 11
ERA
Shiflett, 0.96
Wynn, 1.69
Tolbert, 1.77
Burgin, 1.86
Turner Hughes, 3.86
Snead State’s pitching staff finished with a team ERA of 3.49.
The Parson hurlers struck out 102 batters and walked 47.
For more information about the Parsons, follow their official Twitter account Snead State Baseball at @SneadBaseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.