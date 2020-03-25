Head coach Casey Underwood guided his Snead State baseball team to a 15-3 start on the 2020 season.

The Parsons led the ACCC North Division with a 4-0 record and had won nine of their last 10 games before the NJCAA canceled the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Snead State and Lawson State were tied for the best overall record in the ACCC.

The Parsons’ statistical leaders for the 2020 season were:

HITTING

Batting average (at least 30 at-bats)

Austin Young, .429

Cooper Self, .415

Julian Sauger, .368

John Heacock, .366

Ryan Godfrey, .339

Evan Veal, .315

At-bats

Nate Sanderson, 58

Godfrey, 56

Veal, 54

Self, 53

Young, 42

Heacock, 41

Runs

Self, 17

Heacock, 13

Sanderson, 11

Young, 11

Clay Stearns, 10

Veal 10

Hits

Self, 22

Godfrey, 19

Young, 18

Veal, 17

Sanderson, 16

Heacock, 15

Sauger, 14

Doubles

Godfrey, 5

Sanderson, 4

Self, 4

Heacock, 4

Home runs

Sanderson, 2

Godfrey, 2

Self, 2

RBIs

Godfrey, 15

Veal, 12

Young, 12

Sanderson, 11

Self, 11

On-base percentage

Young, .547

Heacock, .544

Self, .508

Sauger, .500

Godfrey, .433

Stearns, .423

As a team, the Parsons batted .315 with a .437 on-base percentage. They boasted a .442 slugging percentage.

PITCHING

Record

Caleb Shiflett, 4-0

Davis Burgin, 2-0

Evan Rightnowar, 2-1

Innings

Brooks Tolbert, 20 1/3

Shiflett, 18 2/3

Rightnowar, 10 2/3

Jack Wynn, 10 2/3

Mike Myers, 10 1/3

Griffin Johnson, 10

Strikeouts

Shiflett, 24

Rightnowar, 13

Burgin, 13

Tolbert, 12

Myers, 11

ERA

Shiflett, 0.96

Wynn, 1.69

Tolbert, 1.77

Burgin, 1.86

Turner Hughes, 3.86

Snead State’s pitching staff finished with a team ERA of 3.49.

The Parson hurlers struck out 102 batters and walked 47.

For more information about the Parsons, follow their official Twitter account Snead State Baseball at @SneadBaseball.

