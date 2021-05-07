Neighbors looking out for neighbors with an emphasis on common sense and community involvement makes Neighborhood Watch groups work within Marshall County.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the county boasts several Neighborhood Watch groups, including very active groups in Rock Springs, Asbury, Hebron and Honeycomb to name a few.
None of the groups have met in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, but leaders of some of the groups met with Sims this week to work out when in-person meetings would resume.
“Neighborhood Watch is something I’m big on,” Sims said. “The groups are a way to engage the community and get the Sheriff’s Office more involved with the community.”
A photo posted on the Sheriff’s official Facebook page this week caught a lot of backlash from people claiming watch groups are racist and may “cause more fear,” “cause paranoia,” and are a “way to cover up the Klan meetings.”
“Many comments made were ludicrous, off base and completely untrue,” Sims said.
“I will not argue with someone on any social media. If anyone has a question, they can call me and I will talk to them, or they can come by my office. I have an open-door policy.”
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie agreed.
“It is a shame that this was spun into something it is not,” Guthrie said. “Our Neighborhood Watch programs are ways for people to help each other and us.”
Sims said membership to the groups is not based on any type of race, religion, political affiliation or any other criteria.
“We have Hispanic members in some of our groups,” he said. “We have people who are Democrats and Republicans. We have men and women.
“The photo posted this week was only a portion of our leaders. Not everyone could meet at the same time or same day.”
Common sense
Sims said Neighborhood Watch is a common sense-based program that urges residents in any one community or area to watch out for suspicious activity.
“You know your neighborhood better than anyone,” Sims said.
“Most of our groups meet in a central location, like a fellowship hall, and have dinner or snacks. A representative from the Sheriff’s Office comes to listen. The most common complaints we hear are about speeders, and suspicious vehicles they may see in the neighborhood.”
No one is pressured to do anything above and beyond being observant, Sims said.
“Members share information with us,” he said. “Maybe they know of a break in at a house in the neighborhood and saw an unfamiliar vehicle at another house. There may be a pattern of break ins or someone casing the area.
“The program is not about targeting anyone or judging anyone. It is about community taking care of community.”
Community Watch members do not stage patrols, are not armed, do not engage with suspicious persons or take matters into their own hands, Sims said.
“We just don’t do that,” Sims said. “All we expect is for people who have pride in their neighborhoods to pass information on to us. We will check out anything they deem suspicious or inappropriate.”
Watch skills
Most people go through their day knowing what is normal for them and maybe even what is normal for the family living next door. But they need to be aware of what is NOT normal.
Officers on patrol get used to looking for activities or events that see out of place or not part of the regular routine for the area.
Suspicious activity is defined as any incident, event, individual or activity that seem unusual or out of place or feels uncomfortable.
Guthrie said it may be as simple as an unfamiliar car parked on the street to seeing someone loading items into a van from a house.
“We got a call once about a person unloading appliances from a house,” he said. “We went and it turned out the van there was a legitimate moving company. The may doing the work was very understanding. He even commented the area had a great Neighborhood Watch.”
Submit a tip
Sims said all information received by the Sheriff’s Office remains anonymous. Tips or concerns may be filed in a variety of ways.
On the Sheriff’s Office app, residents may submit a tip, including the date and time of the incident, location, and photos may also be attached to the tip. Names, email or phone numbers of the submitter are optional and not required.
If the matter seems more urgent, call 911, Sims said.
“If someone needs help, we are here to help,” he said. “We will go out and investigate all calls. If there is something there, we will act on it.”
Sims said at least two calls to 911 resulted in suspects being arrested as he attempted to burglarize a home in broad daylight since he has been in office.
“It pays to be observant and to take the initiative to call authorities,” Guthrie said.
The Sheriff’s Office website also has contact information, email address and tip line available.
Who can join?
Sims said any neighborhood or area in the county may join the Neighborhood Watch program. If a group does not exist in a certain area, call the Sheriff’s Office for information on how to establish a program.
Residents of Guntersville and Albertville should call their city’s police department for more information on city-based Neighborhood Watch.
Albertville Police do have a Neighborhood Watch program, but it has been suspended while under the COVID pandemic. However, anyone wanting more information about the city’s Neighborhood Watch program can call Assistant Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee at 256-892-8225.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said at one time his department offered the watch program, but when attendance dipped into the single digits, the program was disbanded.
Sims said the Sheriff’s Office coordinates programs within the county, outside city limits.
“We are talking a lot of rural area, a lot of roads, a lot of neighborhoods or communities,” he said. “Typically, there is one deputy on patrol per sector. That deputy is serving papers, serving warrants, making arrests … all while also on patrol.
“If a tip comes in, we dispatch a deputy. It is all about communication.”
History
Neighborhood Watch groups have been around since the 1970s.
Started with funding from the National Sheriff’s Association and a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and the U.S. Department of Justice, the program has reached across the nation.
Since its beginnings, Neighborhood Watch has grown from an “extra set of eyes and ears” approach to crime prevention to a much more proactive, community-oriented endeavor providing a unique infrastructure that brings together local officials, law enforcement and citizens for the protection of their communities.
Today’s Watch Group programs incorporate activities that not only address crime prevention issues, but also restores pride and unity to a neighborhood.
Neighborhood Watch stresses education and common sense. It teaches citizens how to help themselves by identifying and reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to law enforcement.
Sims said the Alder Springs Neighborhood Watch has become a form of community outreach.
“Before COVID, they organized community dinners with featured speakers,” Sims said. “They formed a turkey shoot. They have hosted events with singers and performers. They treat it like a block party. There is something happening all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.