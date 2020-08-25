West End senior quarterback Eli Pearce turned in the first Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the 2020 high school football season.
The Reporter’s new feature is sponsored by Alexander Ford in Boaz.
The Patriots were one of seven teams from The Reporter’s coverage area who played regular-season games in week zero.
Pearce rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more to power West End to a 27-21 win over rival Susan Moore at Patriots Stadium in Walnut Grove.
The Play of the Week proved to be the game-winner for the Patriots, as Pearce dashed 10 yards to the end zone, breaking a 21-21 tie with 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Aug. 21 matchup. West End had lost two in a row to the Bulldogs.
