The Guntersville football program has placed two of its senior stars on the North squad for the 62nd annual Alabama North-South All-Star Football Classic, scheduled for Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
The game will be televised on Charter channels 80 and 701.
In late November, record-setting receiver Jack Harris received an invitation to compete. Last week, linebacker Jerrell Williamson was invited to participate.
The duo led GHS to a perfect regular season and a region championship. The Wildcats finished 10-1, losing in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs to eventual state runner-up Pleasant Grove.
“We are excited that Jerrell Williamson has been selected to play in the North-South All-Star Football Classic,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said.
“Jerrell had a great senior season. He was our leading tackler and also served as the signal-caller for the defense. This will be a great opportunity for Jerrell to showcase his football ability.
“It is great to have two players, Jack Harris and Jerrell, representing our team in the All-Star Game. We had a special season this year going undefeated and winning the county and the region.
“Jack and Jerrell, along with the eight other members of our senior class, made an important contribution to our success. We are looking forward to seeing Jack and Jerrell play together again as teammates on December 18 in Mobile.”
Williamson finished with 88 solo tackles, 51 assists, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown against Albertville.
Harris set a Wildcat single-season record with 1,142 receiving yards in 2020. He had 53 receptions, with 13 of them going for touchdowns.
