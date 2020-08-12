The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced the two additional nondivisional opponents each school will play as part of the SEC’s conference-only football schedule in 2020.
The identification of each school’s two additional nondivisional opponents follows last week’s announcement of a 10-game season beginning September 26. The SEC plans to publicly announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
“This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
Under normal circumstances, SEC schools play the other six teams in their division, two non-divisional opponents and four out-of-conference games each season. In the revised schedule for 2020, each school will play four nondivisional opponents in addition to the other six teams in its division.
ALABAMA
Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama
LSU
Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
OLE MISS
Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH
CAROLINA
Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss
TENNESSEE
Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State
