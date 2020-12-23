Linda Jones
Boaz
Linda Jones, 59, of Boaz, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Freddy Jones; children, Amanda Murphy (Ronnie), Jennifer Brothers, David Jones (Joyce), William Jones; four grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
James Curtis Roberts
Boaz
James Curtis Roberts, 86, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Joe Wise will officiate. Burial will be today Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. in Duck Springs Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 4:30 until 6 on Tuesday evening.
He is survived by his wife, Nell Guest Roberts; sons, David Curtis Roberts, Timothy James Roberts (Tina); one granddaughter; six great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Roberts.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Bobby Miller
Boaz
Bobby Miller, 80, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 21, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Harry Whitt officiated the service.
Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 20, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Veraline Miller; children, Chris Miller (Liz), Carlos Miller (Kellie), Wade Miller (Lisa); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two step children; four step grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; brother; Jimmy Miller (Beckie); sister; Shirley Smith (Jimmy).
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Sharon Parker
Boaz
Sharon Parker, 60, of Boaz, died Dec. 15, 2020, at Marshall Medical North.
Her funeral service was held at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home last Friday, Dec. 18. Donald Cotten and Allen Atkins officiated. Interment followed at Mt. Vernon cemetery.
Parker is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Katie Maynor; sons, Daniel Segers and David Segers; sister, Kay Parker (Larry); brother, Charlie Lang (Debra); and three grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Lang and Arnette Roberts.
Marilyn K. Formby
Albertville
Marilyn Formby, 66, of Albertville, died on Dec. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 14, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with interment following at Douglas Cemetery. Stan Broadus and Gary Craft officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Formby; daughter, Stefanie Porter (James); son, Paul Formby; parents, R.L. and Joyce Stracener; sister, Debbie Ingram (Wade); brothers, Conny Stracener (Diane) and Tim Stracener (Tina); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jerry Guthrie
Albertville
Jerry Guthrie, 83, died Dec. 17, 2020, at his home in Albertville.
No public service was held.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Guthrie; daughter, Beverly Wickwire (Kippen); sons, Jerry Guthrie (Laura) and Anthony Guthrie (Julia); sister, Marvelene Smith; brothers, Gene Guthrie (Laura) and Ira Guthrie (Kay); eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Guthrie; sisters, Louis Barnett and Joyce Gibbs; and brothers, George, John, Frazier and Howard Guthrie.
Voncile McCutcheon
Albertville
Voncile McCutcheon, 81, of Albertville, died Dec. 19, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 21, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. A graveside funeral was held the following day at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Chris Johnson officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Byron; daughter, Alisa McDaniel (David); sons, Michael (DeeDee) and Patrick McCutheon (Karrie); brother, Rogers Solomon (Elizabeth); six grandchildren; and one granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents Freling and Mamie Florence Solomon.
Teresa Ann Peppers
Albertville
Teresa Ann Peppers, 51, of Albertville, died Dec. 19. 2020, at her home in Albertville.
A funeral was held at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 22 followed by interment at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Kevin Lowery and Brad McCamy officiated.
Teresa Peppers is survived by her fiance, Eddie Vines; daughters, Alyssa and Layken Peppers; mother, Joyce Brown; sister, Cindy Meeks and Rachel Marion (Tom); and one grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Brown.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
